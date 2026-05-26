Iceland Seafood International hf: Q1 2026 results and investors presentation

Iceland Seafood will publish its Consolidated Financial Statement for Q1 2026 after closing of markets on May 27th 2026.

Iceland Seafood International does not hold investor and market participant meetings or webcasts in connection with the publication of Q1 and Q3 results. Online meetings and presentations are held in connection with the publication of Q2 (half-year results) and Q4 (full-year results), during which management presents and discusses the results. Dates for these meetings are published on the company’s website https://icelandseafood.com/investors/