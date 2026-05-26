Comprehensive Healthcare launches Comprehensive Mobile Unit in Ellensburg

YAKIMA, Wash., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comprehensive Healthcare is bringing life-saving opioid treatment to Kittitas County with the launch of the new Comprehensive Mobile Unit in Ellensburg. The Mobile Unit will offer certified Opioid Treatment Program (OTP) services, including methadone dosing, which eliminates a critical barrier for residents struggling with substance use disorders (SUD).

Comprehensive Healthcare staff on the Mobile Unit will offer methadone and buprenorphine dosing, counseling, provider visits, and drug screening. They will also provide clients with referrals to additional service providers.

The Mobile Unit will park in the Ellensburg city parking lot at the corner of East 2nd Avenue and Pine Street, and services will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Current clients will transition to receiving medication through the Mobile Unit, and new clients can access care by calling Comprehensive Healthcare’s OTP direct line at (509) 317-2622 to begin enrollment.

For Kittitas County residents, lack of access to this level of care has had severe consequences. According to the Kittitas County Public Health Department, the county’s rate of fatal opioid overdoses tripled in the last decade, rising from 7.4 per 100,000 residents in 2014 to 26.2 per 100,000 residents in 2023. Opioid overdose hospitalizations have also surpassed the state average and continue to climb. In 2024 alone, the county recorded 29 emergency room visits and 29 emergency medical services responses for opioid overdoses.

Research supports the impact that mobile treatment can have for clients. Methadone reduces the risk of fatal overdose by 50-75% and non-fatal overdose by approximately 60%.

“Timely and consistent access to substance use treatment medications is the foundation of effective recovery, and what’s been missing for Kittitas County,” said Gillian Zuckerman, MD, Ph.D., addictionologist at Comprehensive Healthcare. “With no local option for medication-assisted treatment, clients previously faced a two-hour round trip to Yakima to receive their medications, putting consistent care out of reach for many.”

Comprehensive Healthcare began offering SUD treatment in 1972. The following year, the nonprofit opened its Opioid Treatment Program, and it has continued to deliver evidence-based, person-centered care in partnership with local providers and communities across central Washington.

“Expanding our substance use treatment medication services to Kittitas County is rooted in our mission to meet clients where they are, when they need us,” said Jodi Daly, Ph.D., CEO of Comprehensive Healthcare. “We're proud to have been serving communities across central and southern Washington for over 50 years. The Mobile Unit is another step toward ensuring access to every individual seeking care.”

For more information about Comprehensive Healthcare, visit comphc.org.

About Comprehensive Healthcare:

As one of the largest behavioral health organizations in the state of Washington, Comprehensive Healthcare serves clients in the Greater Columbia Region. Comprehensive Healthcare is a Joint Commission accredited organization, providing compassionate, individualized behavioral healthcare since 1972. As a non-profit organization, Comprehensive Healthcare is dedicated to delivering high quality, evidence-based services to individuals, families and organizations. To learn more, visit Comprehensive Healthcare’s website at comphc.org.

Media Contacts:

Cassidy Brown

Comprehensive Healthcare

(509) 317-2876

cassidy.brown@comphc.org

Kate Hughes

Firmani + Associates

kate@firmani.com