Salem Media Announces Your Nightly Scripture, a New LifeAudio Original Podcast Designed for Evening Reflection and Prayer

CAMARILLO, Calif., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salem Media , Inc. (OTCQX: SALM) announced today the addition of Your Nightly Scripture to LifeAudio’s growing lineup of faith-based original content.



Your Nightly Scripture is a calming, Scripture-centered devotional podcast created to help listeners end each day grounded in God’s Word. Produced in partnership with BibleStudyTools.com, the podcast features carefully selected passages from across the Bible paired with reflective devotionals and gentle evening prayers designed to guide listeners into a place of peace and spiritual renewal before bed.



Produced natively for LifeAudio, the podcast reflects the network’s continued investment in original Christian content designed to meet listeners throughout their daily lives. The launch continues LifeAudio’s mission of delivering faith-based on-demand content to a growing Christian audience seeking encouragement and spiritual growth.



David Bingham, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Salem Web Network, Salem Church Products, and Eagle Financial Publications, said the new podcast builds on the strong audience response to Your Nightly Prayer while offering listeners a deeper Scripture-focused experience.



“As we’ve seen strong engagement with Your Nightly Prayer, we recognized a natural opportunity to serve our audience even more deeply,” Bingham said. “Your Nightly Scripture is the perfect companion for listeners who want to end their day not only in prayer, but grounded in God’s Word. At night, when many people are still carrying the stress and noise of the day, Scripture has a unique way of bringing peace, calm, and renewed perspective.”



About Your Nightly Scripture

Your Nightly Scripture is a devotional podcast offering carefully selected Scripture passages, reflective devotionals, and gentle evening prayers to guide listeners as they close their day in God’s Word. Produced in partnership with BibleStudyTools.com, the podcast is designed for bedtime listening — read at a peaceful pace with natural pauses to create a quiet, meditative experience. From Psalms and Proverbs to the Gospels and beyond, Your Nightly Scripture walks listeners through the story of Scripture with hope, peace, and spiritual renewal throughout the year.



About LifeAudio

For more than 20 years, Salem Web Network has delivered inspirational Christian content all over the world through some of the most recognizable brands in Christian media. Now, with LifeAudio.com, a home for Christian podcasting, Salem offers a suite of podcasts covering topics from devotionals and prayer to family life and personal development. Learn more about LifeAudio at www.lifeaudio.com, Facebook, and Instagram.



About Salem Media

Salem Media is America’s premier multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content. Through its national radio network, digital platforms, and publishing brands, Salem reaches millions daily with powerful content that drives the national conversation. Learn more at salemmedia.com .



Company Contact: Publicity@salemmedia.com