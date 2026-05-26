IGV Housing, Synergy Foundation, and North Island College Support Local Workforce Development Through Green Building Training Program in Port Alberni

PORT ALBERNI, British Columbia, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Port Alberni continues to navigate shifts in its forestry economy, IGV Housing , Synergy Foundation , North Island College and WorkBC are supporting new pathways into local employment through the Green Building Foundations & Manufacturing training program.

The fully funded program equips local workers with practical skills and safety certifications for careers in green construction and manufacturing. The second cohort began on May 19, 2026, following a successful first program in which 15 trainees completed the program and 12 were hired by IGV Housing as full-time Production Operators, while other 3 were hired by other organizations.

Delivered by North Island College in partnership with Synergy Foundation, the program was developed to help workers transition into emerging opportunities in green building, construction, and manufacturing.

For Port Alberni, the need is timely. The community has seen significant disruption across the forestry sector in recent years, including the indefinite curtailment of Western Forest Products’ Alberni Pacific Division and layoffs connected to San Group’s Port Alberni operations. Against that backdrop, the program is helping workers, including people impacted directly or indirectly by mill closures, build skills for full-time employment in a growing industry close to home.

“Port Alberni has an incredibly skilled and resilient workforce, and this program is helping connect that local talent to the future of housing delivery,” said Jodie Thompson, Chief of Staff, IGV Housing. “As IGV Housing grows in Port Alberni, we need skilled employees who understand safety, teamwork, and build quality. This program helps create that foundation while supporting people who want to keep working, building, and contributing in their own community.

We are especially grateful for the ongoing support of Gord Johns MP, who has been instrumental in helping IGV Housing establish itself in Port Alberni and championing new career pathways in innovative housing construction. His leadership reflects a strong belief in the region’s potential and the future of advanced manufacturing on Vancouver Island.”

Many participants in the first cohort were displaced sawmill workers, mature-aged workers, or people who had previously been required to work away from Port Alberni and their families. By creating a direct training-to-employment pathway, the program is helping workers move into full-time roles while supporting the skilled workforce needed as IGV Housing grows its Port Alberni facility.

Since August 2025, IGV Housing has grown its headcount from 12 to 45 full time employees. The second cohort will add another 15 employees to its workforce.

For Tina, 55, a member of the Tseshaht First Nation [c̓išaaʔatḥ] and one of two women in the first cohort, who went on to work at IGV, the program offered more than technical training. Now an IGV Housing employee, she noted in feedback shared during the program that she described gaining new certifications, hands-on experience, and support from the team, while also taking an important step for herself.

Participants hired by IGV Housing as Production Operators support the manufacture of pre-engineered building components, including SmartCore units, volumetric wall panel systems, and coordinated building packages, in a controlled production environment. As IGV Housing grows its Port Alberni facility, these full-time roles can create pathways to build technical skills and advance into team leadership opportunities over time.

“Programs like this help ensure workers can access the training and certifications they need to participate in emerging green economy opportunities close to home,” said Tai Uhlmann, Senior Project Manager, Circular Economy at Synergy Foundation. “We are proud to support a partnership that strengthens local employment pathways, builds practical skills, and contributes to more sustainable approaches to construction and manufacturing.”

“North Island College Continuing Education and Training works closely with community and industry partners to deliver responsive training that meets local workforce needs,” said Leanne Moore, Continuing Education Program Officer & Community Liaison, North Island College. “This program reflects what is possible when employers, funders, and training providers come together around a shared goal: helping people build the skills and confidence to move into meaningful work in their own community.”

IGV Housing’s Port Alberni facility represents a new kind of industrial opportunity for the region. Through IGV Build Systems, the company combines off-site manufacturing with on-site assembly through a hybrid construction model designed to deliver homes with greater speed, cost certainty, precision, and predictability. As the company grows, IGV is helping position Port Alberni as a centre for BC-based housing manufacturing, construction innovation, and more efficient housing delivery.

The second cohort runs until June 19, 2026.

Community members interested in learning more about IGV Housing can contact info@IGVHousing.com .

About IGV Housing:

IGV Housing is advancing a new model for housing delivery from its advanced manufacturing facility in Port Alberni, B.C. Through IGV Build Systems, the company manufactures pre-engineered single-family and multi-family homes using a hybrid construction model that combines factory-built components with efficient on-site assembly. Across its housing platform, IGV connects supply, delivery capability, and long-term housing access to help more homes get built while supporting stronger communities.

About Synergy Foundation:

Synergy Foundation is a nationally recognized organization that advances sustainable economic development by supporting communities and small- to medium-sized enterprises in adopting circular economy practices and green business operations. Through hands-on projects, partnerships, knowledge-sharing and funding opportunities, Synergy Foundation helps guide communities and local economies toward a regenerative, inclusive and equitable future.

About North Island College:

North Island College is a comprehensive community college serving students and communities across the northern and central coast of Vancouver Island and beyond. Through campuses in communities including Port Alberni, Comox Valley, Campbell River and Port Hardy, as well as online and in-community learning, NIC provides accessible education, skills training and workforce development opportunities that support students, employers and healthy, thriving communities.