GlobalVentures365 Advances Its Platform Offering to Meet the Evolving Needs of the Modern Retail Investor

Aarau, Switzerland, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalVentures365, an online multi-asset brokerage established in 2011, continues to develop its investment platform in response to a shifting retail landscape. As more individuals seek environments that support both active trading and longer-term capital management within the same account, the brand has reinforced its product suite with tools designed to serve that broader range of investor behaviour.

Commenting on the platform's direction, Steffen Kovacs, spokesperson at GlobalVentures365, said: "The retail investor today operates with a different set of expectations than was common a decade ago. Clients are not only looking for execution quality across multiple markets. They want tools that support the full picture of how they manage capital, from active positions to structured longer-term allocations and the periods of patience in between. GlobalVentures365 was built to accommodate that full picture."

A Platform Built Around Breadth and Practical Capital Management

GlobalVentures365 provides access to more than 100 CFD instruments across forex, share CFDs, indices, commodities and precious metals. Clients can also access over 10,000 listed stocks and ETFs, alongside more than 4,000 savings plans, including instruments such as MSCI World, Amazon, and Global Clean Energy.

A feature that has drawn consistent attention is the platform's interest on uninvested cash. Clients receive 2% per annum on balances up to EUR 50,000, paid monthly, ensuring that capital within the account continues to generate returns during periods when it is not actively deployed in the market.

The platform is fully browser-based, requiring no installation, and maintains a consistent experience across desktop and mobile. Supporting the user experience are educational resources including webinars, recorded sessions, and access to dedicated financial analysts who assist clients in maintaining a structured view of their portfolio over time.

"What GlobalVentures365 has built reflects a deliberate philosophy," Steffen Kovacs added. "Accessibility, structure, and consistency sit at the core of everything the platform offers. Whether a client is executing trades across multiple asset classes or building a longer-term position through savings plans, the experience is designed to remain clear and stable. That does not happen by accident. It is the result of how the platform was designed from the beginning."

About GlobalVentures365

GlobalVentures365 is an online multi-asset brokerage established in 2011, built on the expertise of experienced traders and financial specialists. The platform offers CFD trading across forex, indices, commodities, precious metals, and share CFDs, alongside access to 10,000+ listed stocks and ETFs and over 4,000 savings plans. Clients benefit from 2% annual interest on uninvested cash balances up to EUR 50,000, paid monthly. The platform is browser-based and operates consistently across desktop and mobile environments, with educational content, webinars, and dedicated financial analyst support available to all clients.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.