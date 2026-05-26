New York City, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rivermate, a global Employer of Record (EOR) and payroll platform, released today an industry report showing that companies are increasingly using Employer of Record services to expand internationally without establishing local legal entities. The report follows broader industry discussion around cross-border hiring trends, including recent coverage by Agility PR's Bulldog Reporter. According to the company, businesses are adopting EOR models to accelerate international hiring, reduce setup costs, and navigate local compliance requirements across global markets.

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Traditionally, companies expanding into new international markets were required to establish local legal entities before making hires. The process often involved upfront costs ranging from $15,000 to $40,000, along with annual maintenance expenses that could exceed $200,000. According to Rivermate, these financial and administrative requirements frequently delayed expansion efforts before companies could hire their first employee in a new market.



For decades, the conventional approach required building a complete legal infrastructure before any business activities could commence. This included registering a local entity, navigating tax requirements, establishing compliant payroll systems, and securing necessary licenses. Each step carried significant costs, timelines, and risks, with compliance failures potentially leading to severe financial repercussions.





However, the landscape is shifting. The rise of remote work and distributed teams has created a demand for more flexible solutions, leading to the emergence of the Employer of Record model. An EOR acts as a third-party entity that legally employs workers on behalf of a client company, managing contracts, payroll, tax withholding, and compliance within the host country.





"The EOR model allows companies to hire in new markets within days rather than months," said Lucas Botzen, Founder of Rivermate. "This agility is crucial in today’s fast-paced business environment, where speed and compliance are key competitive advantages."

Rivermate’s EOR services enable companies to bypass the lengthy process of setting up local entities, allowing them to focus on core business activities. For instance, in high-regulation markets like Finland, Rivermate’s infrastructure ensures compliance with local labor laws, collective agreements, and statutory protections, providing a ready-made solution for companies looking to expand quickly.

Choosing the right EOR provider is critical. Rivermate stands out with its extensive country coverage and deep compliance expertise, ensuring that companies can confidently enter markets across Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Eastern Europe. This is particularly important for businesses aiming to match provider capabilities with their specific growth stages and geographic focus.

Rivermate’s EOR services are not only ideal for market entry but also for testing new markets before committing fully. This flexibility allows startups and scaling businesses to make informed decisions without the legal complexities of traditional expansion models.

As the era of mandatory local entity setup fades, Rivermate is at the forefront of enabling agile international operations, ensuring that legal complexities no longer hinder global ambitions.

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