Rivermate Highlights Industry Report Showing Rising Employer of Record Adoption Among Global Businesses

New York City, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rivermate, a global Employer of Record (EOR) platform, today released an industry report examining the rapid growth of international hiring and rising adoption of EOR services among businesses expanding across borders. The report highlights how companies in SaaS, fintech, logistics, and professional services are increasingly prioritizing compliance management, workforce flexibility, and access to specialized talent when building distributed global teams.

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Global hiring has undergone a fundamental reset, according to a recent TheStreet report, and Rivermate is seeing that shift firsthand. Businesses that once viewed international expansion as an enterprise-only undertaking are now building distributed teams across multiple continents, driven less by cost savings and more by access to specialized talent.

Over the last five years, the way companies build teams has changed more dramatically than at any point since the rise of remote work in the early 2000s. What began as a temporary response to global disruption has evolved into a long-term operational strategy: businesses are increasingly hiring internationally, building distributed teams, and seeking more flexible workforce structures.

For startups and mid-sized businesses alike, global hiring is no longer reserved for enterprise corporations with massive legal departments. Today, companies in technology, marketing, logistics, SaaS, fintech, and professional services are sourcing talent from multiple continents to remain competitive in an increasingly borderless economy.

But while the opportunities are significant, the operational complexity behind international employment remains one of the largest barriers to growth. Businesses once viewed international hiring primarily as a cost-saving measure. That perception has shifted. While labor arbitrage still plays a role in some hiring decisions, the primary driver today is access to talent.

Highly specialized developers in Eastern Europe, multilingual customer support professionals in Latin America, and operations specialists in Southeast Asia are becoming essential parts of modern business infrastructure. At the same time, inflationary pressures and tighter funding environments have pushed finance teams to scrutinize operational efficiency more closely than ever before.

This has increased demand for tools like an employee cost calculator that helps companies estimate payroll taxes, mandatory contributions, benefits obligations, and employment overhead across different countries before making hiring decisions. Understanding the total cost of employment is especially important because regulations vary dramatically between jurisdictions.

Global hiring offers enormous upside, but it also introduces legal and compliance risks that many organizations underestimate. Misclassifying contractors, mishandling tax obligations, or failing to comply with local labor laws can expose companies to penalties, reputational damage, and operational disruption.

As remote work becomes normalized, regulators across multiple countries are increasing scrutiny around international employment practices. This has led many organizations to adopt Employer of Record (EOR) platforms that simplify cross-border hiring by handling payroll, compliance, contracts, and benefits administration.

"The future of global workforce infrastructure lies in how efficiently and responsibly companies can scale across borders while maintaining operational control," said Vivien Sujbert, CMO of Rivermate.

Platforms like Rivermate have emerged as part of a broader infrastructure layer enabling companies to hire talent globally without establishing legal entities in every country where employees reside. The appeal is straightforward: businesses can move faster while reducing administrative friction associated with international expansion.

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Vivien Sujbert

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