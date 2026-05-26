FINRA Authorizes Expansion of Ohanae Securities' Business Activities to Include Custody, Clearing, and Settlement of Crypto Asset Securities

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohanae Securities LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ohanae, Inc., today announced that FINRA has authorized the expansion of the firm's business activities to include the custody, clearing, settlement, and carrying of crypto asset securities.

The authorization permits Ohanae Securities to:

Provide custody services for crypto asset securities for customer and proprietary accounts

Clear and settle crypto asset securities

Operate as a self-clearing broker-dealer for digital asset securities

Retail corporate equity securities over-the-counter

Sell corporate debt securities

Conduct private placements of securities

These authorizations expand the scope of activities that Ohanae Securities may conduct as a FINRA member broker-dealer and do not constitute an endorsement by FINRA of any security, product, or service.

The authorization establishes the regulatory foundation for the next phase of Ohanae's mission: building a new generation of market infrastructure designed specifically for tokenized securities.

For decades, capital markets have relied on fragmented systems for issuance, custody, trading, clearing, settlement, and shareholder recordkeeping. While blockchain technology introduced the possibility of tokenized securities, much of the industry's focus has been on tokenizing assets rather than modernizing the infrastructure that supports them.

Ohanae was founded on a different premise.

The future of capital markets requires more than tokenized securities. It requires purpose-built market infrastructure designed for how securities can be issued, held, traded, settled, and serviced in a digital environment.

"Today's authorization represents a defining milestone for our company and validates years of work building the regulatory foundation for a new category of market infrastructure," said Greg Hauw, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ohanae.

"The industry has spent years discussing tokenization. We believe the larger opportunity is market structure. Tokenized securities require infrastructure purpose-built for the digital era. This authorization enables us to continue executing that vision within a regulated broker-dealer framework."

Ohanae is developing an integrated infrastructure platform designed to unify capital formation, custody, liquidity, settlement, transfer agent services, and blockchain-based recordkeeping within a single ecosystem for tokenized securities.

The company believes the next generation of capital markets will be built on infrastructure that combines regulatory compliance, investor protection, and blockchain-native efficiency.

Its long-term vision is to bring issuance, custody, liquidity, settlement, and shareholder services together on infrastructure purpose-built for tokenized securities.

What Is Ohanae?

Ohanae is both the company building the infrastructure and the commercial name of the market it is creating for tokenized securities.

Just as the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq became synonymous with the markets they operate, Ohanae represents a new category of regulated market infrastructure purpose-built for tokenized securities.

Rather than adapting legacy systems to accommodate blockchain technology, Ohanae has been designed from the ground up to support the full lifecycle of digital securities—from issuance and custody to liquidity, settlement, and shareholder services—within a regulated framework.

The company's long-term vision is simple:

NYSE. Nasdaq. Now, Ohanae.

About Ohanae

Ohanae is building regulated market infrastructure for tokenized securities.

Through its broker-dealer, SEC-registered transfer agent, custody, settlement, and blockchain technology initiatives, Ohanae's mission is to modernize how securities are issued, held, traded, and settled.

Ohanae is designed to unify issuance, custody, liquidity, settlement, and shareholder services within a regulated framework purpose-built for tokenized securities.

The company believes the next generation of capital markets will be built on integrated infrastructure that combines regulatory compliance, investor protection, and blockchain-native efficiency.

Confidence. That's Ohanae.®

For more information, visit:

www.ohanae.com

Media Contact

Greg Hauw

Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Ohanae, Inc.

ceo@ohanae.com

Regulatory Disclosure

Ohanae Securities LLC is a member of FINRA and a member of SIPC . Membership in FINRA does not constitute an endorsement by FINRA of any security, product, service, or business model. Any business activities described herein remain subject to applicable securities laws, regulations, and operational requirements.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a215411d-146d-4799-a77f-e7e16d29f164