Affordable GLP-1 Telehealth Platform Ozari Health Announces New Industry-Wide Research Analysis on GLP-1 Pricing Data

New York, NY, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozari Health, the New York-based telehealth company that makes GLP-1 weight loss medications accessible and affordable across the United States, has announced a pioneering study aimed at shedding light on the pricing dynamics of GLP-1 medications. This initiative underscores Ozari Health's commitment to transparency and affordability in the healthcare sector.

Photo courtesy of Ozari Health.

The GLP1 Pricing Data study, which analyzes comprehensive pricing data across the industry, focuses on the cost structures of GLP-1 medications, including compounded Semaglutide and Tirzepatide, as well as branded options. By partnering with trusted US-licensed compounding pharmacies, Ozari Health ensures that patients receive high-quality medications with transparent pricing and no hidden fees.

"Our goal is to empower patients with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions about their healthcare," said a spokesperson for Ozari Health. "By providing clear and accessible pricing data, we aim to set a new standard for transparency in the telehealth industry."

"The healthcare landscape is rapidly evolving, and it's crucial that patients have access to reliable information," the spokesperson continued. "This study is a testament to our dedication to patient-centric care and our mission to make healthcare more accessible and affordable for everyone."

Based in New York, NY, Ozari Health has established itself as one of the most affordable GLP-1 telehealth providers in the country, offering fully online, personalized treatment plans tailored to individual patient needs with transparent pricing and no surprise charges. The company's pricing study is designed to serve as a go-to resource for patients, providers, and researchers navigating the rapidly growing GLP-1 market.

For more information on the study and to access the full report upon its release, visit Ozari Health's official website.

About Ozari Health

Ozari Health is a LegitScript-verified telehealth platform connecting patients with licensed, state-authorized providers for personalized GLP-1 treatment plans. The company partners with trusted US-licensed compounding pharmacies to provide access to compounded Semaglutide and Tirzepatide, as well as branded GLP-1 medications, with transparent pricing and no hidden fees. Based in New York, NY.

Press Inquiries

Ozari Health Press Team

press [at] ozarihealth.com

(302)316-5231

https://ozarihealth.com/

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