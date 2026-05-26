Medela Introduces Harmony® with Colostrum Collection and Feeding Kit, Designed to Support Mothers from the Final Weeks of Pregnancy Through Baby's First Days

McHenry, Illinois, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medela, the brand trusted by millions of moms worldwide and the #1 breast pump brand used in hospitals¹, today announced the launch of the Harmony® with Colostrum Collection and Feeding Kit, a 4-in-1 system designed to collect, protect, store, and feed colostrum from the final weeks of pregnancy through a newborn's first days. The kit pairs with Medela's Harmony® manual breast pump — a product designed to support mothers from those first drops of colostrum through the full feeding journey ahead.

Colostrum is the first milk mothers produce, beginning in the final weeks of pregnancy and continuing through the first days postpartum. Packed with antibodies and essential nutrients, it helps support a newborn's developing immune system, stabilize blood sugar levels, and promote healthy early growth. Medela has spent decades researching how breast milk is produced, expressed, and delivered — research that shapes every product the brand makes. The Harmony® with Colostrum Collection and Feeding Kit applies that science to one of the earliest moments in the feeding journey, giving mothers a practical way to collect, store, and feed colostrum at home or in the hospital.

Designed to add support, not steps, the kit connects seamlessly to the #1 best-selling Harmony® manual breast pump — Medela's compact, quiet hand-pump featuring 2-Phase Expression™ technology, which mimics a baby's natural nursing rhythm to help mothers efficiently express even small amounts of colostrum. Sterile components are ready to use right out of the package and support safe collection, storage, labeling, and feeding, making the system practical for both hospital and home use. Nurses and lactation consultants can help her get started before and after birth, with guidance as her milk comes in.

"A mother's feeding journey begins before her baby arrives — and it's a moment most products haven't been designed for," said Kelley Evans, EVP and Head of Commercial, Americas, at Medela. "The Harmony® with Colostrum Collection and Feeding Kit is built for those earliest days: practical, ready to use, and designed to work alongside the nurses and lactation consultants already supporting her. It's how we bring over 60 years of expertise in research and development into the moments that matter — and one more way we show up for every feeding journey, her way."

The Harmony® with Colostrum Collection and Feeding Kit is now available on Amazon for a suggested retail price of $39.99 USD. The Colostrum Collection and Feeding Kit is also sold separately on Amazon at a suggested retail price of $18.99 USD for mothers who already own a Harmony® manual breast pump. For more information on the Harmony® with Colostrum Collection and Feeding Kit and other Medela breastfeeding and pumping solutions, visit medela.com.

About Medela

Medela believes care should work for the people receiving it. Through more than 60 years of research, observing how feeding and care actually happen, and listening to the moms, patients, and healthcare professionals who use its products, Medela turns science into care across more than 100 countries. As the healthcare choice for over 6 million hospitals and homes worldwide, Medela provides research-based breast milk feeding products, hospital healthcare solutions, and clinical education — advancing health outcomes for patients and families, and supporting every mother's feeding journey, her way. For more information, visit medela.com.

(1) Sales and distribution in maternity wards and NICUs, 2023 & 2024

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is Harmony® with Colostrum Collection and Feeding Kit?

A: It's the first 4-in-1 system that lets parents and healthcare professionals collect, protect, store, and feed colostrum. Designed for use from the final weeks of pregnancy through the first days after birth, the kit gives mothers a practical, ready-to-use way to collect and feed colostrum at home or in the hospital.

Q: How does Harmony® with Colostrum Collection and Feeding Kit work?

A: The kit connects to the Harmony® manual breast pump so colostrum can be expressed directly into a sterile container, then stored, labeled, and fed to the newborn — at home or in the hospital. Sterile components are ready to use right out of the package.

Q: Why is colostrum important?

A: Colostrum is packed with antibodies and essential nutrients that support a newborn's developing immune system, healthy growth, and stable blood sugar levels.

Q: Who is the kit for?

A: New and expectant parents, hospitals, and lactation consultants; anyone who wants a practical way to collect, store, and feed colostrum from late pregnancy through the first days at home.

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