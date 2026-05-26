Vienna, VIENNA, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahead of the upcoming June 15th 2026 US expat tax filing deadline, MyExpatTaxes, the trusted tax software and support platform for Americans living abroad, has released a new report outlining the most common tax mistakes US expats make and how taxpayers can avoid them filing in 2026.

New Report from MyExpatTaxes Reveals Top Tax Mistakes US Expats Make

The report is based on trends and issues the firm’s tens of thousands of global American clients most often encounter.

According to MyExpatTaxes, one of the biggest misconceptions among Americans abroad is assuming they do not need to file a US tax return. In reality, all US citizens and Green Card holders must generally file if their income exceeds IRS filing thresholds, even when exclusions or credits can reduce their tax bill to zero.

The report also highlights other common filing issues, including misunderstanding expat filing deadlines, failing to submit foreign account reporting forms, not claiming the most beneficial exclusions and credits, and overlooking state and self-employment tax obligations while living overseas.

“Most Americans who move abroad are surprised by how complex expat tax rules are,” said Nathalie Goldstein, co-founder and CEO of MyExpatTaxes. “We created this report to help expats better understand their obligations, avoid penalties, and make better US tax filing decisions in 2026.”

The report notes that penalties for missing international reporting forms can reach thousands of dollars, even when no tax is owed.

With record numbers of Americans moving and living internationally, MyExpatTaxes says demand for expat tax guidance continues to grow. The company hopes the report will help taxpayers stay compliant while reducing stress this filing season.

The full report, Top 10 US Expat Tax Mistakes to Avoid This Filing Season, is now available on the MyExpatTaxes website.

MyExpatTaxes U.S. Expat Tax Services

About MyExpatTaxes

MyExpatTaxes is an intuitive tax software built for Americans living abroad. It simplifies US expat tax filing by automating complex forms, guiding users through credits and exclusions, and helping prevent double taxation. For more complex tax situations, users can also work with experienced Tax Professionals for personalized support and review.

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