The Charoen AArt Unveils 'The Flight' by Ioana Vrabie in Bangkok

Bangkok, NA, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Charoen AArt presents The Flight, the first solo exhibition in Bangkok by Barcelona-based artist Ioana Vrabie, opening 13 June 2026 at The Charoen AArt on Charoen Krung Road in Bangkok’s Bang Kho Laem district, Thailand.

My Home on the Clouds II, 2019–2026 Analogue double exposure with textile interventions

The Flight explores movement, memory, and the shifting feeling of belonging somewhere while drifting elsewhere. At the centre of the exhibition is a search for the meaning of “home”, not as a fixed place, but as something briefly felt through light, atmosphere, touch, memory, and the presence of other people.

Presented inside a renovated shophouse once used as a family home, The Flight unfolds gradually through three connected sections: Gate, Cabin, and Above the Clouds. The exhibition moves from embroidered works carrying traces of memory and familiarity toward more intimate spaces shaped by fragments of travel, before opening again into suspended translucent installations that shift gently through light, air, and the movement of the body. Photography becomes a way of holding onto something that cannot be fixed, a trace of what remains rather than what is clearly seen, allowing meaning to emerge slowly through presence and atmosphere.

Vrabie’s work with analogue film involves constructing images through multiple exposures made directly in-camera. These layered images merge fragments of time, place, and emotion into shifting photographic surfaces that reflect the unstable and incomplete nature of memory itself.

Through embroidery, textile interventions, and suspended installations, Vrabie’s works extend beyond the photographic image into tactile and spatial experiences. Snow-covered landscapes from Finland meet the warmth of Bangkok, while elements from Romania, Italy, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Spain slowly dissolve into one another.

“At the heart of my work is a quiet longing: the search for home. Not a place, but a feeling,” says Ioana Vrabie.

One of the exhibition’s highlights, Parallel Dimensions II, layers analogue exposures from Finland, Italy, and Spain onto translucent suspended silk. Rather than remaining fixed, the installation shifts continuously through light, movement, transparency, and the changing position of the viewer’s body.

“The Flight reflects a way of experiencing photography beyond what is immediately visible,” says Bryce Watanasoponwong, founder of The Charoen AArt. “The exhibition invites viewers to slow down and move through the works, allowing meaning to unfold through attention, atmosphere, and presence.”

The project originated from an encounter at the Experimental Photo Festival in Barcelona, where The Charoen AArt was introduced to Vrabie’s unique practice. This meeting developed into an ongoing dialogue between the artist and the gallery, grounded in shared interests in memory, perception, movement, and inner experience.

The Flight brings together local and international artistic practices within The Charoen AArt, an independent artist-run space where contemporary works unfold through experimentation and shared experience.

The exhibition runs from 13 June to 26 July 2026, with free admission. For more information, visit The Charoen AArt’s website.

Ioana Vrabie in Barcelona, 2026

About The Charoen AArt

The Charoen AArt is an independent artist-run space located on Charoen Krung Road in Bangkok’s Bang Kho Laem district. Once a family home, it has evolved into a space where contemporary artistic practices unfold through conversation, experimentation, and lived experience. The gallery develops projects in close collaboration with artists and focuses on how works are encountered spatially, emotionally, and over time. Its partnership with Artsy helps extend these connections to an international audience.

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2250/16 Charoenkrung Road Bangkhorlame Bangkok 10120 Thailand