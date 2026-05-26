CETCO, a Minerals Technologies Company, Participates in EPA Roundtable on PFAS Remediation

--- CETCO Global Director Barry Shadrix Speaks on Panel with EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin and U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. ---

--- Highlights Versatility and Cost-Effectiveness of CETCO’s FLUORO-SORB® Adsorbent ---

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) (“MTI”), a leading, technology-driven specialty minerals company, announced that last week CETCO, an MTI company, participated in a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) roundtable on the destruction and remediation of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also known as “forever chemicals,” in Washington, D.C.

CETCO was represented by Global Director of Water and Remediation Barry Shadrix, who was joined on a roundtable panel by EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and four other representatives from companies focused on PFAS remediation.

The roundtable discussion highlighted different methodologies for removing PFAS from drinking water supplies and addressed issues of innovation and cost effectiveness.

“It is an honor to be able to join the government and other industry leaders in this critical conversation about PFAS remediation, which impacts millions of households across the country,” said Shadrix. “Our FLUORO-SORB® adsorbent has a proven track record of helping municipalities achieve their PFAS remediation goals effectively and cost-efficiently, as it allows for lower-capital installations, low change-out frequency, and very high capacity. We are proud to be part of the solution for PFAS contamination across the United States and globally.”

CETCO’s proprietary, bentonite-based FLUORO-SORB® adsorbent technology is a proven approach to remediate PFAS in water and soil, easily fits into existing remediation efforts, and is specifically formulated to bind across the entire spectrum of PFAS. It can be used as a flow-through filtration media, in a permeable reactive barrier, in situ stabilization, soil solidification, and sediment capping.

FLUORO-SORB® is commercially available, has been installed in numerous full-scale applications, and has been vetted by leading research universities and numerous field pilot studies that determined it to be a highly effective treatment medium. All FLUORO-SORB® adsorbent products are NSF/ANSI/CAN Standard 61-certified.

About Minerals Technologies Inc.

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) is a global, technology-driven specialty minerals company that sources, manufactures, sells, and distributes a wide range of minerals and mineral-based products and services. We utilize our global mineral reserves, combined with our core technologies and applications, to deliver innovative products that are an essential part of everyday life. We serve customers in consumer and industrial markets worldwide, have 4,000 employees in 34 countries, and reported global sales of $2.1 billion in 2025. For further information, visit www.mineralstech.com.

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