Weekly report TEN share buyback from May 18 to May 22, 2026

In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) declares the following purchases of its own shares from May 18, 2026, to May 22, 2026.

These transactions were carried out as part of the buyback program with a discretionary mandate carried out by an investment services provider making decisions relating to the acquisition of Technip Energies shares independently.

Name of the Issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 5/18/2026 NL0014559478 114,999 35.9709 XPAR TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 5/18/2026 NL0014559478 78,981 35.9659 CEUX TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 5/18/2026 NL0014559478 9,000 35.9537 TQEX TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 5/18/2026 NL0014559478 11,000 35.9553 AQEU TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 5/19/2026 NL0014559478 115,000 35.7338 XPAR TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 5/19/2026 NL0014559478 82,000 35.7430 CEUX TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 5/19/2026 NL0014559478 11,000 35.7336 TQEX TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 5/19/2026 NL0014559478 12,000 35.7247 AQEU TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 5/20/2026 NL0014559478 111,716 36.1004 XPAR TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 5/20/2026 NL0014559478 78,330 36.1402 CEUX TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 5/20/2026 NL0014559478 11,494 36.1407 TQEX TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 5/20/2026 NL0014559478 13,239 36.1241 AQEU TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 5/21/2026 NL0014559478 116,000 35.9821 XPAR TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 5/21/2026 NL0014559478 83,000 35.9894 CEUX TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 5/21/2026 NL0014559478 12,000 35.9877 TQEX TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 5/21/2026 NL0014559478 14,000 35.9744 AQEU TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 5/22/2026 NL0014559478 96,900 35.7473 XPAR TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 5/22/2026 NL0014559478 70,000 35.7628 CEUX TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 5/22/2026 NL0014559478 10,700 35.7644 TQEX TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 5/22/2026 NL0014559478 10,900 35.7059 AQEU TOTAL 1,062,259 35.915557

For detailed information on the transactions carried out and on the objectives of the shares purchases, please refer to the detailed declaration available on: https://investors.technipenergies.com/financial-information/publications-regulated-information/notice-trading-own-shares.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO 2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity. Our complementary business segments, Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality.

Through collaboration and excellence in execution, our 18,000+ employees across 35 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last.

Technip Energies generated revenues of €7.2 billion in 2025 and is listed on Euronext Paris. The company also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter.

For further information: www.ten.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Media Relations Phillip Lindsay Jason Hyonne Vice-President Investor Relations Press Relations & Social Media Manager Tel: +44 207 585 5051 Tel: +33 1 47 78 22 89 Email: Phillip Lindsay Email: Jason Hyonne

Attachment