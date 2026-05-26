Deadline Alert: Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcoming July 17, 2026 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Sportradar Group AG (“Sportradar” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SRAD) Class A ordinary shares between November 7, 2024, and April 21, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR SPORTRADAR INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On April 22, 2026, Muddy Waters Research released a report alleging, among other things, that Sportradar “has actively aided and abetted illegal gambling across the world's black and grey markets — not as an accident or an oversight, but as a business strategy.” Specifically, the report stated that research had “documented nearly 50 clients who we deem to be operating illegally— including seven Russian sportsbooks, four SEA sportsbooks with confirmed links to Cambodian human trafficking operations, one of whom its own sales team acknowledged was too afraid to attend a trade show for fear of arrest — all actively running directly or indirectly on [Sportradar’s] data infrastructure.”

On this news, Sportradar’s stock price fell $3.80, or 22.6%, to close at $13.04 per share on April 22, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to that: (1) Sportradar intentionally worked with black-market gambling operators to increase its revenues, despite its assurances of strict legal and regulatory compliance and claims that ethics and integrity were crucial for Sportradar’s operations; (2) the Company’s KYC and compliance processes were not as robust as Defendants’ had claimed; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Sportradar securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than July 17, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.