ROHM at PCIM Europe 2026: Advancing SiC Power Technology for E-Mobility and Industry

Santa Clara, CA and Willich/Nuremberg, Germany, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced it will exhibit at PCIM Expo & Conference 2026, the leading international event for power electronics, intelligent motion, renewable energy and energy management – taking place June 9 to 11, 2026, in Nuremberg, Germany.

This year, ROHM invites its visitors to booth 318 in hall 9 – in the same hall as last year, but at a new location – where the company will present itself in a refreshed booth design, reflecting its continuous evolution as a leading power semiconductor supplier.

At PCIM 2026, ROHM will demonstrate how cutting edge power semiconductor technologies contribute to higher efficiency, system miniaturization and reduced energy losses across automotive, industrial and infrastructure applications:

Exhibit Overview

Automotive electrification solutions

Demonstrations covering traction inverters, onboard chargers, battery disconnect, EV thermal management, and embedded technologies for next-generation vehicles.

High-efficiency power technologies for industrial applications

Showcasing SiC- and GaN-based solutions for renewable energy systems, AI servers, data centers, and industrial power supplies.

Application-oriented power modules and device portfolios

Demonstrations highlighting power modules, discrete devices, and power conversion topologies developed through global partnerships.

More information: www.rohm.com/pcim

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Contact:

Heike Mueller

ROHM Semiconductor

hmueller@rohmsemiconductor.com

+1 408-720-1900

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