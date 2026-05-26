LA84 Foundation 2026 California Play Equity Report Highlights Too Many California Youth Remain Sidelined from Sport, Play and Physical Activity





SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LA84 Foundation released the 2026 California Play Equity Report, a comprehensive statewide study of play equity showing California youth continue to face significant barriers to sports participation, play, and physical activity, despite parents overwhelmingly recognizing its importance to childhood health, belonging, well-being, and social connection.

The report finds 76% of California youth do not meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s daily physical activity guidelines, and 60% of California parents report struggling to afford youth sports costs.

The research also unveiled that girls, Latino youth, and youth with disabilities play less often and for shorter periods than their peers, underscoring persistent equity gaps across the state in access to sport, play, and movement. The report highlights policy solutions to expand access for all young people in California.

“The 2026 Play Equity Report gives us the statewide data we need to understand the barriers families face and shape solutions, so every young person has access to the transformational power of sport, play, and movement,” said Renata Simril, President & CEO of the LA84 Foundation. “This research helps us create pathways for all youth in California to the belonging, inclusion, and joy that sport and play provide.”

The report shows youth sports and physical activity remain out of reach for too many California families. One in three kids surveyed stopped playing sports during the past two years, with the top reasons being loss of interest, cost, and time commitment. Parents also strongly believe sports and physical activity deliver meaningful benefits beyond increased physical health.

According to the report, 60% of California parents say sports and physical activity help young people develop a sense of belonging. Parents also point to the role of sports in supporting mental health, social relationships, providing mentorship, and giving youth safe spaces to grow.

The statewide survey was conducted by national research firm EVITARUS and collected data from 2,006 parents of school-aged children, representing 3,330 youth across California.

“The data tells a powerful story about what parents value and what children need,” said Dr. Shakari Byerly, Ph.D., managing partner of EVITARUS. “Across California, the findings show that access is not equal. Cost, geography, disability status, race, ethnicity, and gender continue to shape who gets to participate.”

The report reveals strong public support for policy solutions. Of parents, 71% say it is very important for California to fully fund youth sports, physical education, and structured play for school-aged children, while 76% of parents say they would be more likely to vote for a gubernatorial candidate who prioritizes youth sports.

Assemblymember Tina McKinnor (D-Los Angeles), author of AB 749, the Youth Sports for All Act that Governor Newsom signed into law in October of 2025, said the findings reinforce the need for California to treat youth sports and physical activity as a public priority.



The report also found that 78% of parents support creating a California Department of Youth Sports to provide leadership, coordination, and investment in youth sports and physical activity across the state — a key goal of the Youth Sports for All Act.

“This report gives policymakers a clear message from parents: youth sports matter, physical education matters, and California must do more to ensure children are not priced out or left behind,” said Assemblymember McKinnor.



The report’s key findings include:

76% of California youth do not meet CDC daily physical activity guidelines.

60% of California parents struggle to afford youth sports costs.

78% of parents support the creation of a California Department of Youth Sports to provide leadership, coordination, and investment in youth sports and physical activity.

71% of parents say it is very important for California to fully fund youth sports, physical education, and structured play for school-aged children.

76% of parents would be more likely to vote for a gubernatorial candidate who prioritizes youth sports.





The report is introduced as California prepares to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl LXI, and the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The LA84 Foundation is a legacy of the 1984 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

“California is preparing to stand on the world stage as a global sports capital, but the real test is whether every child has the opportunity to play, to move, and belong,” said Simril. “The 2026 California Play Equity Report makes clear that youth sports are essential.”

Media@la84.org

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