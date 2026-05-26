New York, USA, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Clinical Trial Pipeline: DelveInsight Highlights Major Advances, Transformative Therapies, and 75+ Leading Players Wheeling the Therapeutics Landscape

The Duchenne muscular dystrophy clinical trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research of 75+ pipeline Duchenne muscular dystrophy drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

DelveInsight’s 'Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Pipeline Insight 2026' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy across various stages of clinical development. The report offers an in-depth analysis of key trends, emerging therapies, and competitive landscape dynamics, highlighting the strategies of major pharmaceutical companies to advance the pipeline and capitalize on future growth opportunities. In addition, it includes critical insights into clinical trial benchmarking, partnering and licensing activities, and regulatory pathways involving the FDA and EMA, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and optimize development strategies within the Duchenne muscular dystrophy domain.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Clinical Trial Analysis Summary

DelveInsight’s Duchenne muscular dystrophy pipeline report depicts a robust space with 70+ active players working to develop 75+ pipeline Duchenne muscular dystrophy drugs.

active players working to develop pipeline Duchenne muscular dystrophy drugs. Key Duchenne muscular dystrophy companies, such as Capricor, Solid Biosciences, Roche, Dyne Therapeutics, Entrada Therapeutics, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Grünenthal, Hansa Biopharma, Keros Therapeutics, Entos Pharmaceuticals, Jaan Biotherapeutics, Tenaya Therapeutics, Atossa Therapeutics, Mesoblast, and others, are evaluating new Duchenne muscular dystrophy drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others, are evaluating new Duchenne muscular dystrophy drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline Duchenne muscular dystrophy therapies, such as CAP-1002, SGT-003, Satralizumab, DYNE 251, ENTR-601-44, BMN 351, ENTR-601-50, Tegacorat, Imlifidase, Rinvatercept, ENTDMD-00, JBT miR2, JN 101, TN 301, (Z)-endoxifen, Remestemcel-L, and others, are in different phases of Duchenne muscular dystrophy clinical trials.

and others, are in different phases of Duchenne muscular dystrophy clinical trials. Approximately 6+ Duchenne muscular dystrophy drugs are in the late stages of development.

Notable MoAs in Duchenne muscular dystrophy clinical trials include Cell replacement, Gene transference, Interleukin 6 receptor antagonists, Nucleic acid modulator, Dystrophin expression stimulant, Dystrophin expression modulator, and others.

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What is Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy?

Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is a rare, progressive genetic disorder characterized by the gradual degeneration and weakening of skeletal and cardiac muscles. It is caused by mutations in the dystrophin gene, which encodes dystrophin, a protein essential for maintaining muscle fiber integrity. In the absence of functional dystrophin, muscle cells become fragile and are easily damaged, leading to muscle wasting over time. DMD primarily affects boys due to its X-linked inheritance pattern, with symptoms typically appearing in early childhood, such as difficulty in walking, frequent falls, and delayed motor development. As the disease progresses, it leads to loss of ambulation, respiratory complications, and cardiomyopathy, significantly impacting life expectancy and quality of life.





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A snapshot of the Pipeline Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA CAP-1002 Capricor Registered Cell replacement Intravenous intracoronary delivery SGT-003 Solid Biosciences III Gene transference Intravenous Satralizumab Roche II Interleukin 6 receptor antagonists Subcutaneous DYNE 251 Dyne Therapeutics I/II Dystrophin expression stimulant Intravenous ENTR-601-44 Entrada Therapeutics I/II Nucleic acid modulator Intravenous BMN 351 BioMarin Pharmaceutical I/II Dystrophin expression stimulant Intravenous ENTR-601-50 Entrada Therapeutics Phase I Dystrophin expression modulator Intravenous

Learn more about the emerging Duchenne muscular dystrophy therapies @ Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Clinical Trials

As per Stuti Mahajan, consulting manager at DelveInsight, the Duchenne muscular dystrophy market is expected to see strong growth driven by a robust pipeline of gene and mutation-targeted therapies, though long-term efficacy and pricing remain key concerns. High unmet need for disease-modifying treatments continues to drive innovation and investment in DMD. The lack of curative options and progressive nature of DMD continue to drive demand for innovative treatments capable of slowing or halting disease progression, making it a primary growth catalyst for the market.

Recent Developments in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Space

In April 2026, Medera Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation to AAV-SERCA2a, an investigational gene therapy drug designed to treat cardiomyopathy associated with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD-CM), building on prior human clinical experience with SERCA2a gene therapy and Medera’s ongoing clinical programs.

announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation to AAV-SERCA2a, an investigational gene therapy drug designed to treat cardiomyopathy associated with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD-CM), building on prior human clinical experience with SERCA2a gene therapy and Medera’s ongoing clinical programs. In March 2026, Precision BioSciences, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted Fast Track designation to PBGENE-DMD for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). The Company also announced that it will host a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) event on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at 9:00 AM ET to discuss PBGENE-DMD and the planned Phase I/II FUNCTION-DMD clinical study.

announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted Fast Track designation to PBGENE-DMD for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). The Company also announced that it will host a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) event on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at 9:00 AM ET to discuss PBGENE-DMD and the planned Phase I/II FUNCTION-DMD clinical study. In March 2026, At the 2026 Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Clinical & Scientific Conference, held March 8-11 in Orlando, Florida, investigators presented the design of a new Phase III study, dubbed SAFARI44, that evaluates the efficacy and safety of del-zota (Avidity Biosciences), an antibody-oligonucleotide conjugate (AOC), in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy amenable to exon 44 skipping (DMD44).

At the 2026 Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Clinical & Scientific Conference, held March 8-11 in Orlando, Florida, investigators presented the design of a new Phase III study, dubbed SAFARI44, that evaluates the efficacy and safety of del-zota (Avidity Biosciences), an antibody-oligonucleotide conjugate (AOC), in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy amenable to exon 44 skipping (DMD44). In February 2026, First boys dosed in Phase II trial of oral DMD treatment SAT-3247. Dosing has begun in a Phase II clinical trial testing the oral therapy SAT-3247 in boys with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). The study, dubbed BASECAMP (NCT07287189), aims to enroll 51 boys with DMD aged 7-9 who can walk. Patients who have received treatments such as exon skippers, corticosteroids, Duvyzat (givinostat), and Elevidys (delandistrogene moxeparvovec-rokl) may be eligible.

First boys dosed in Phase II trial of oral DMD treatment SAT-3247. Dosing has begun in a Phase II clinical trial testing the oral therapy SAT-3247 in boys with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). The study, dubbed BASECAMP (NCT07287189), aims to enroll 51 boys with DMD aged 7-9 who can walk. Patients who have received treatments such as exon skippers, corticosteroids, Duvyzat (givinostat), and Elevidys (delandistrogene moxeparvovec-rokl) may be eligible. In January 2026, Atossa Therapeutics announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Office of Orphan Products Development ("OOPD") had granted Orphan Drug Designation to (Z)-endoxifen for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Office of Orphan Products Development ("OOPD") had granted Orphan Drug Designation to (Z)-endoxifen for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. In December 2025, topline results from the registrational expansion cohort (REC) of Dyne Therapeutics’ Phase I/II DELIVER trial (NCT05524883) showed that zeleciment rostudirsen (z-rostudirsen), formally known as DYNE-251, met its primary end point in dystrophin expression among patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) amenable to exon 51 skipping. The company noted that it plans to initiate a global Phase III study of z-rostudirsen and submit a biologics license application to the FDA for accelerated approval in the second quarter of 2026.

topline results from the registrational expansion cohort (REC) of Dyne Therapeutics’ Phase I/II DELIVER trial (NCT05524883) showed that zeleciment rostudirsen (z-rostudirsen), formally known as DYNE-251, met its primary end point in dystrophin expression among patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) amenable to exon 51 skipping. The company noted that it plans to initiate a global Phase III study of z-rostudirsen and submit a biologics license application to the FDA for accelerated approval in the second quarter of 2026. In August 2025, Keros Therapeutics received U.S. FDA Orphan Drug designation for its Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) asset KER-065.

Scope of the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous

Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Cell therapy, Small molecule, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy

: Cell therapy, Small molecule, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action : Cell replacement, Gene transference, Interleukin 6 receptor antagonists, Nucleic acid modulator, Dystrophin expression stimulant, Dystrophin expression modulator, and others

: Cell replacement, Gene transference, Interleukin 6 receptor antagonists, Nucleic acid modulator, Dystrophin expression stimulant, Dystrophin expression modulator, and others Key Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Companies : Capricor, Solid Biosciences, Roche, Dyne Therapeutics, Entrada Therapeutics, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Grünenthal, Hansa Biopharma, Keros Therapeutics, Entos Pharmaceuticals, Jaan Biotherapeutics, Tenaya Therapeutics, Atossa Therapeutics, Mesoblast, and others.

: Capricor, Solid Biosciences, Roche, Dyne Therapeutics, Entrada Therapeutics, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Grünenthal, Hansa Biopharma, Keros Therapeutics, Entos Pharmaceuticals, Jaan Biotherapeutics, Tenaya Therapeutics, Atossa Therapeutics, Mesoblast, and others. Key Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Pipeline Therapies: CAP-1002, SGT-003, Satralizumab, DYNE 251, ENTR-601-44, BMN 351, ENTR-601-50, Tegacorat, Imlifidase, Rinvatercept, ENTDMD-00, JBT miR2, JN 101, TN 301, (Z)-endoxifen, Remestemcel-L, and others.

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Table of Contents

1. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

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