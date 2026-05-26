TestEquity Announces New Executive Leadership Team to Drive Growth as the Leading Distribution Platform for Test and Measurement Solutions, Electronics Production Supplies, and Services

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestEquity, a leading distributor of test and measurement solutions, electronics production supplies, and value-added services, today announced the appointment of several senior executives: Jacob Harris as Chief Sales Officer, Karen McGowan as Chief People Officer, John Leahy as Chief Merchandising Officer, Clifton Wu as Chief of Staff and Strategy, and Klaus Werner as Chief Digital and Marketing Officer. The company also recognized the promotion of William Bland to President of TestEquity / DSG Mexico, expanding its leadership footprint across North America.

The new leadership team supports TestEquity’s next phase of growth as the company strengthens its commercial go-to-market model and supplier partnerships, improves supply chain efficiency, and expands its value-added services platform and digital commerce capabilities. Together, the new leaders bring deep experience in electronics distribution, B2B ecommerce, merchandising, operations, and organizational transformation.

The timing is deliberate. Each appointment accelerates the execution of AmpX, TestEquity’s multi-year growth strategy focused on customer experience, operational excellence, scalable execution, and digital expansion across the electronics manufacturing and test and measurement ecosystem.

Demand is shifting, and TestEquity is built for this moment as manufacturers across aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets increasingly seek integrated supply chain partners capable of supporting sourcing, production, testing, calibration, and inventory management at scale.

"TestEquity already has a strong position in the electronics distribution market," said Barry Litwin, Chief Executive Officer of TestEquity. "These leaders joined to give us the depth to accelerate execution of our AmpX growth strategy across the priorities that matter most to our customers and supplier partners: commercial alignment, merchandising strategy, organizational capability, and digital commerce. This is what a best-in-class team looks like. Our job now is to execute."

"We're building a leadership structure that scales with our ambitions," said Mark Riordan, Chief Financial Officer of TestEquity. "Every one of these roles maps directly to a growth lever with measurable impact on revenue, margin, and long-term value creation."

Executive Leadership Appointments

Jacob Harris, Chief Sales Officer

Joined January 5, 2026.



Harris spent 26 years at Arrow Electronics, progressing through regional and global commercial leadership roles in test and measurement and electronics distribution. At TestEquity, he oversees commercial alignment, customer growth, and strategic account and supplier partnerships.

Karen McGowan, Chief People Officer

Joined October 20, 2025.

McGowan brings more than 30 years of HR leadership at scale, including senior roles at Swarovski and Gap Inc. She leads TestEquity's talent strategy, organizational development, and culture.

John Leahy, Chief Merchandising Officer

Joined April 13, 2026.

Leahy brings nearly 30 years of merchandising and supplier management experience, including management of more than $4 billion in annual spend at Grainger and global sourcing leadership at True Value. At TestEquity, he is responsible for product assortment, supplier relationships, category management, and pricing.

Clifton Wu, Chief of Staff and Strategy

Joined July 21, 2025.

Wu brings over 20 years of strategy and business transformation experience, including three years as Chief of Staff at Global Industrial and six years in senior strategy roles at Citi. At TestEquity, he is responsible for driving strategic initiatives and operational execution.

Klaus Werner, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer

Joined October 1, 2025.

Werner has led digital transformation and B2B ecommerce at Global Industrial, HD Supply, and Lowe's. At TestEquity, he oversees digital commerce, marketing, and customer analytics as the company expands its omnichannel capabilities.

William Bland, President, TestEquity / DSG Mexico

Promoted January 2026.

Bland brings nearly three decades of experience at Hisco and TestEquity. He leads operations across 12 locations in Mexico and Central America, focused on growing DSG’s TestEquity, Gexpro Services, and Lawson Products businesses through integrated supply chain solutions, value-added manufacturing, and measurable customer cost savings.

About TestEquity LLC

TestEquity is a leading distributor of test and measurement solutions, electronics production supplies, and value-added services supporting customers across the full electronics lifecycle. Its services platform includes VMI, calibration, fabrication, rental, and refurbished equipment programs. The company serves customers across aerospace, defense, medical, automotive, energy, and advanced manufacturing through its family of brands, including TestEquity, Hisco, and TEquipment. TestEquity is an operating company of Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGR).

Learn more at www.testequity.com .

Media Contact

Lacey Nichols Vice President, Marketing, TestEquity