Philadelphia Works Welcomes Three Distinguished Leaders to its Board of Directors

Philadelphia, PA, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Philadelphia Works, Inc. (PhilaWorks), the city's workforce development board and a leader in innovative workforce solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of three distinguished leaders to its Board of Directors: Kevin B. Mahoney, Chief Executive Officer of the University of Pennsylvania Health System; Andrea R. Muhammad, Vice President of NextGen Leadership at the Greater Philadelphia YMCA; and Camille A. Duchaussée, Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Philadelphia. All three will serve three-year terms, from March 2026 – March 2029.





Mahoney is one of the region's most respected health system executives, leading Penn Medicine operations across seven hospitals and hundreds of outpatient facilities with a decades-long commitment to access, equity, and community health. Muhammad is a dynamic workforce development and youth leadership strategist whose work at the Greater Philadelphia YMCA is expanding career pathways and civic engagement for young people across southeastern Pennsylvania. Duchaussée is a seasoned public administrator and labor relations expert whose leadership at the City of Philadelphia is modernizing government operations and embedding workforce development at the center of municipal strategy. Together, their expertise across health, youth development, and government will deepen Philadelphia Works' capacity to connect residents to opportunity and build a stronger, more equitable workforce system. View new board member bios and info here.

"Kevin, Andrea, and Camille bring exactly the kind of cross-sector leadership that our mission demands," said Patrick Clancy, President and CEO of Philadelphia Works. "Their combined experience in health equity, youth workforce development, and public administration will strengthen our ability to deliver results for Philadelphia's workers and employers. We are proud to welcome them to our board."





Philadelphia Works' Board of Directors, appointed by the mayor, is a diverse group of leaders from the private, non-profit, labor, and government sectors. They guide strategic and financial decisions to create economic opportunities for Philadelphia residents and support sustainable growth for regional employers.

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About Philadelphia Works

Philadelphia Works invests in solutions and services to grow Philadelphia’s economy by connecting employers to workforce talent and career seekers to jobs. We influence the public policies that support economic growth and optimize funding and resources to invest in regional solutions to build a skilled and thriving workforce. For more information about our dedicated board members and staff, workforce research, labor market data, services, and initiatives, visit philaworks.org.

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