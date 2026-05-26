Featured.com Revives Connectively, Launches AI Co-Pilot for PR

Scottsdale, AZ, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A year after reviving Help a Reporter Out (HARO), Featured is bringing a second PR brand back to life: Connectively. The move clears the way for Featured to relaunch on June 2 as the AI co-pilot for PR.

Connectively logo

Over the past four and a half years, Featured has built a system that connects a subject matter expert with a publisher every six seconds, supports 100,000 users, and helps 2,500 publishers fill content gaps with expert-led articles. The company is moving all of it to Connectively — every media opportunity, profile, subscription, workflow, and piece of data customers rely on. Only the name, logo, and URL change.

Connectively first came to market as "HARO in a platform." Featured acquired both brands a year ago and took HARO from discontinued to one of the most widely known and used journalist request platforms. Featured sees the same opportunity in Connectively: a brand with real equity left to activate.

HARO is not going anywhere. For PR professionals who prefer to find, filter, and respond to journalist requests inside a platform, Connectively will operate as a standalone product alongside HARO in Featured's portfolio — giving experts a choice in how they source media opportunities.

"We've built a platform that connects experts with publishers, and that experience deserves to be preserved as Featured evolves into the AI co-pilot for PR," said Brett Farmiloe, founder and CEO of Featured. "Connectively is the right home for it."

On June 2, Featured relaunches as an AI co-pilot for public relations, with a simple chat interface and automated workflows for PR professionals to find opportunities across journalist requests, podcasts, bylined articles, speaking engagements, awards, generative engine optimization (GEO), and more. The platform is built to help PR and communications professionals surface the right opportunity, draft the response, and put earned media within reach of every expert.

A countdown to the relaunch is live at featured.com.

Featured is the AI co-pilot for PR

About Featured

Featured is an AI co-pilot for public relations (PR) that helps communications professionals and subject matter experts find earned media opportunities, draft responses, and secure coverage — across journalist requests, podcasts, bylined articles, speaking engagements, awards, and generative engine optimization (GEO). The company owns and operates HARO (Help a Reporter Out) and Connectively, which connect journalists and publishers with subject matter experts. Featured supports more than 100,000 users and helps 2,500 publishers fill content gaps with expert insights.

Press Inquiries

Brett Farmiloe

brett@featured.com

https://featured.com