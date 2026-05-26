Tuckered Out Dog Walking Drives 98% Adoption Rate at Richmond Shelter

Richmond, VA, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richmond, VA - May 19, 2026 - -

Tuckered Out Dog Walking announced today that 98 percent of the shelter dogs included in its sponsored outings program with Richmond Animal Care & Control (RACC) have been adopted into permanent homes, measured against the cohort of dogs with at least 90 days post-outing to find an adopter. The figure follows the company's 300th completed outing, a milestone reached this week after over two years of community-funded enrichment work for adoptable shelter dogs in Richmond, Virginia.

Across the full program to date, 248 unique dogs have been walked and 227 have been adopted. Three were not adoption candidates, and the remainder are recent outings still inside their adoption window. The cohort-adjusted 98 percent figure controls for that lag and represents the program's true placement outcome.

The model is straightforward. A monthly subscription of $45 or a one-time donation of $50 to the shelter sponsorship program funds a 60-minute outing for a shelter dog awaiting adoption. The walking team coordinates directly with RACC to identify the dog most in need on any given week, then transports the dog out of the shelter for an extended walk, a field-trip experience, or simply a quieter environment in which to decompress. After each outing, the sponsor receives a personalized report and photos of the dog they helped. The 300 outings completed to date were funded by 104 sponsors, with the majority signed up on recurring monthly support. The company supplements paid sponsorships with its own donated outings under a "with every ten sponsorships, we donate one" model that has expanded the program well beyond what direct donations alone would fund.

"Reaching 300 outings is something the team has worked toward quietly since we launched this program," said Austin Tuck, founder of Tuckered Out Dog Walking. "Every outing represents a sponsor who decided to help a dog they will never meet, a kennel staff member who trusted us with their hardest case that day, and a walker on our team who carried that dog's story home in their head for a few hours. The 98 percent number matters because the dogs matter."

Two recent adoption stories from the program illustrate the long arc that begins with a single outing. A dog the shelter nicknamed "Track Meet" was walked three times across the spring and summer of 2025. She was eventually adopted by a family who renamed her Myka and later added a retired Marine Malinois mix named Dorci to the household. "She absolutely loves walks, whether in a park or around the neighborhood," Myka's adopter wrote in a note to the shelter. "I am sure that originated from her walks with the team while she was at animal control."

A second dog, originally called "Take the High Road," was walked twice through the program in the fall of 2025 and was adopted in November. Her new family renamed her Gidget and paired her with a brother dog named Bronco. "She is the sweetest little girl. She is so happy and loving that she made our family complete," her adopter wrote. "She loves her brother Bronco so much she has to sit on him."

Outings are conducted exclusively under the company's force-free, positive reinforcement philosophy. Walkers are trained in canine body language, low-arousal handling, and Fear Free principles, which together help reduce the stress signals that shelter dogs typically display when leaving an unfamiliar environment. The information walkers gather during each outing is shared back to RACC, where it can be added to the dog's adoption profile to help shelter staff match the dog with a compatible adopter.

Shelter leadership credits the program for the way it bridges shelter operations and community participation. "We are incredibly grateful for our partnership with Tuckered Out Dog Walking and the community members who sponsor these walks for our shelter dogs," said Isabel Adkins, Shelter Supervisor at Richmond Animal Care & Control. "These outings provide valuable exercise, enrichment, and a much-needed break from the shelter environment. We've seen a noticeable difference in the dogs when they return happy, relaxed, and tired. We also greatly appreciate the photos, videos, and thoughtful posts shared after each outing. They highlight our dogs' personalities and help connect them with potential adopters. This program has made a meaningful impact on both our dogs and our adoption efforts."

"The plan from here is to keep growing the program in a sustainable way," Tuck added. "We do not want to scale faster than we can keep doing it well, but every sponsor who funds a walk is one more adoptable dog who eventually gets a chance at a forever home."

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For more information about Tuckered Out Dog Walking, contact the company here:



Tuckered Out Dog Walking

Austin Tuck

(804) 396-2884

tuckeredoutrva@gmail.com

3010 Putney Rd, Richmond, VA 23228