Air Force Veteran Expands All Set Heating, Air, and Plumbing of Middleburg, Florida to Seven Trucks in First Year

MIDDLEBURG, FL, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MIDDLEBURG, FL - May 19, 2026 - -

Keith Gause, an Air Force veteran and former law enforcement officer, launched All Set Heating, Air, and Plumbing in Middleburg, Florida, reaching seven service trucks within his first year of operation.

Suburban Northeast Florida is expanding faster than its home service infrastructure can keep pace. Florida adds more than 1,000 new residents to the state daily, and in Clay County, that growth has pushed demand for qualified HVAC technicians well past what the local contractor base can absorb. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects employment for heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration mechanics to grow 6 percent through 2034, faster than the national average for all occupations, but in Florida's fastest-growing suburban markets, that demand is not arriving gradually.

All Set Heating, Air, and Plumbing, an HVAC and plumbing contractor founded in Middleburg, Florida, by Keith Gause, entered the market in 2025 to address that gap directly. By the end of his first year in business, Gause had grown the company from a single-truck operation to a seven-truck fleet serving Clay County and the broader Northeast Florida region.

For more information, visit https://allsetjax.com

Gause's career before home services ran through two fields defined by discipline and accountability to the public. He served in the U.S. Air Force, gaining the operational structure and mission clarity that military service demands, then moved into law enforcement, where daily work required fast response, clear communication, and follow-through on every call.

That experience shaped how All Set Heating, Air, and Plumbing operates from the ground up. Technicians arrive in fully stocked vehicles, service calls are answered 24 hours a day. The company also extends a 10 percent discount to military veterans and active-duty service members, a commitment Gause carried directly from his service years into the business he built.

As a licensed HVAC Contractor Middleburg customers can reach any hour of the day, All Set Heating, Air, and Plumbing has built its early client base through repeat business and word-of-mouth referrals across Clay County. The company holds accreditation from the Better Business Bureau, earned in October 2025, and operates under Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation license CAC1818159, providing the regulatory standing and third-party verification homeowners look for when choosing a service provider.

A newly launched website at allsetjax.com gives residents service information, online booking, and a full overview of the company's HVAC and plumbing capabilities.

"Coming from the Air Force and law enforcement, I understood what it means when someone calls and needs a fast response," said Keith Gause, founder and president of All Set Heating, Air, and Plumbing. He added that the Clay County market played a role in the timing. "Middleburg is a growing community, and people here deserve a local contractor who treats their home the same way they would treat their own."

HVAC stands for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning. These systems regulate indoor temperature, humidity, and air circulation in residential and commercial buildings, and in Florida's subtropical climate, where heat and humidity persist through most of the year, a functioning air conditioning system is as critical as any other home utility.

All Set Heating, Air, and Plumbing handles the full range of HVAC services, including system installation, emergency repair, and scheduled maintenance, alongside complete residential plumbing, giving Clay County homeowners a single point of contact for heating, cooling, and plumbing service needs.

The national trades workforce is under sustained pressure. Industry publication ACHR News estimates the current shortfall at 110,000 HVAC technicians nationally, with roughly 25,000 skilled workers exiting the field each year as retirement rates outpace new entrants. That gap falls hardest on high-growth suburban markets where new residential construction outpaces the available technician pool.

Companies that establish local presence early, hire and train consistently, and build a reputation for reliability are well positioned as that pressure continues to mount. Gause has applied that model to Middleburg since day one, and the company's expansion to seven trucks in its first year of operation reflects the pace of demand across Clay County.

About All Set Heating, Air, and Plumbing

All Set Heating, Air, and Plumbing is an HVAC and plumbing contractor located at 3099 Apalachicola Blvd, Middleburg, FL 32068, serving homeowners across Clay County and Northeast Florida. Founded by Air Force veteran Keith Gause, the company provides heating, cooling, and plumbing services with 24/7 availability.

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For more information about All Set Heating, Air, and Plumbing, contact the company here:



All Set Heating, Air, and Plumbing

Keith Gause

(904) 206-8702

keith@allsetjax.com

3099 Apalachicola Blvd, Middleburg, FL 32068