Hop-on Subsidiary Digitalage Files Patent Application for Infrastructure That Makes Digital Content Licensing Conditional on Verified Delivery

TEMECULA, Calif., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hop-on, Inc. (OTC: HPNN) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Digitalage, Inc., has filed U.S. Patent Application No. 19/685,869 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The application, titled “System and Method for Conditional Digital License Issuance Based on Verified Content Delivery in a Distributed Computing Environment,” describes a digital licensing transaction engine intended to condition license issuance, access rights, and creator compensation records on verified content delivery. The technology was developed with technical contributions from Neeraj Baipureddy, who contributed system architecture and implementation logic as a co-inventor.

The patent application addresses a core structural failure in digital content systems: licensing, delivery, access control, and creator compensation are typically handled by separate software processes. When disconnected, platforms create invalid licenses, fail to generate compensation records, or enforce access rights against content that no longer matches its verified original.

The Commercial Problem the Patent Application Addresses

The application identifies three documented failure modes in digital licensing transactions:

Orphaned licenses: a license exists, but the corresponding content was never successfully delivered or stored.

a license exists, but the corresponding content was never successfully delivered or stored. Uncompensated delivery: content is delivered, but no corresponding license or creator compensation record is generated.

content is delivered, but no corresponding license or creator compensation record is generated. License-content mismatch: a license remains active even though the stored content has been modified, corrupted, replaced, or substituted after issuance.

Each failure mode creates commercial risk for platforms, rights holders, creators, and enterprise users. The patent application describes an architecture intended to address these risks at the system level rather than through policy or after-the-fact reconciliation.

Technology Described in the Patent Application

The architecture imposes three structural constraints operating together:

Verified delivery as a prerequisite. A content delivery engine retrieves digital content, stores it in a separate storage environment, reads the stored content back, and computes a SHA-256 delivery integrity fingerprint over the complete stored byte sequence. Only after successful read-back and hash computation does the system generate a delivery verification certificate.

A content delivery engine retrieves digital content, stores it in a separate storage environment, reads the stored content back, and computes a SHA-256 delivery integrity fingerprint over the complete stored byte sequence. Only after successful read-back and hash computation does the system generate a delivery verification certificate. Ledger-gated license issuance. The delivery verification certificate is committed to an append-only licensing transaction ledger. That ledger is the exclusive architectural trigger for license generation. The license issuance engine has no external endpoint, REST API, RPC interface, administrative interface, database-direct write path, or alternative code path through which a digital license record can be generated.

The delivery verification certificate is committed to an append-only licensing transaction ledger. That ledger is the exclusive architectural trigger for license generation. The license issuance engine has no external endpoint, REST API, RPC interface, administrative interface, database-direct write path, or alternative code path through which a digital license record can be generated. Atomic commitment of license and compensation records. The digital license record and the creator compensation obligation record are committed as a single atomic-write set. Both records are persisted together, or neither is. A license cannot exist without its paired compensation record, and a compensation record cannot exist without its paired license.

Each digital license record embeds the delivery integrity fingerprint as a required structural field, binding the license to the specific verified content instance. On every subsequent access request, the system recomputes the SHA-256 hash of the stored content and compares it to the fingerprint embedded in the license. If the fingerprints match, access may be granted in accordance with the license rights. If they do not match, access is denied and the license status transitions from ACTIVE to SUSPENDED.

“This patent application describes a licensing transaction engine, not a policy layer,” said Peter Michaels, CEO of Hop-on, Inc., and named inventor on the patent application. “The architecture enforces a structural rule: no verified delivery in the ledger, no license; no license, no creator compensation record; and every license is cryptographically bound to the exact content instance verified at delivery.”

“This is different from conventional DRM. DRM systems usually begin with the assumption that a valid license already exists and ask who is allowed to use it. The architecture described in our patent application operates upstream of that question. It governs whether a license is permitted to come into existence at all, conditioned on verified delivery.”

Broader Digitalage Intellectual Property Portfolio and Commercial Strategy

The conditional licensing transaction engine described in U.S. Patent Application No. 19/685,869 is part of a broader Digitalage patent-pending portfolio focused on the verified media lifecycle: create, distribute, verify, trust, license, and monetize.

Digitalage’s filings include applications relating to social media content backup and monetization, decentralized distribution and storage with integrated rights management, identity-verified secure messaging with biometric authentication, hardware-accelerated multi-modal credibility analysis, and conditional digital licensing based on verified content delivery.

Together, these filings support a layered media infrastructure strategy spanning content creation and capture, distribution and storage, identity and verification, credibility and trust, and licensing and monetization. The specific claims of each application remain subject to USPTO review, and no assurance can be given that any patent will issue, that any claims will be allowed, or that any issued claims will provide commercially valuable or enforceable protection.

A licensing transaction engine that structurally ties verified delivery, license issuance, access enforcement, and creator compensation into one indivisible operation is designed for embedding across multiple environments rather than confinement to a single end-user application.

Digitalage intends to make its conditional digital licensing architecture available to platforms, media companies, infrastructure operators, content distribution networks, and software vendors that require verified delivery, ledger-gated license issuance, runtime integrity validation, or atomic creator compensation records. The company is also pursuing enterprise and public-sector use cases where content access, integrity, and compensation records must remain tied to verifiable delivery events, including regulated-content workflows, litigation support, and chain-of-custody video record management.

“The patent application is the foundation,” Michaels said. “The commercial value is built around it: licensing the architecture, deploying it into workflows where verified delivery matters, and working with content owners and platforms that need stronger links between delivery, access rights, and compensation.”

Digitalage is now accepting inquiries from prospective intellectual property licensing partners, enterprise and public-sector integrators, content owners, creators, media companies, and platform or distribution partners interested in verified delivery, conditional licensing, rights-controlled access, creator compensation records, and protected media infrastructure.

Interested parties may contact Digitalage at contact@digitalage.com.

About Digitalage, Inc.

Digitalage, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hop-on, Inc., is developing technology for conditional digital licensing, verified content delivery, creator compensation records, protected media storage, rights-controlled access, and searchable trusted media records. Digitalage’s broader platform initiatives include media provenance, content classification, AI-supported content analysis, creator-controlled distribution, and content infrastructure for creators, rights holders, media companies, enterprises, and public-sector use cases.

About Hop-on, Inc.

Hop-on, Inc. (OTC: HPNN) is a publicly traded company focused on technology, media infrastructure, digital rights, and platform development through its wholly owned subsidiaries and related initiatives, including Digitalage, Inc. The company’s strategy centers on the development and commercialization of intellectual property, technology platforms, and infrastructure intended to support verified media, rights-controlled distribution, and adjacent technology markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Digitalage’s technology, intellectual property strategy, patent applications, platform development, intended licensing opportunities, prospective content partnerships, enterprise opportunities, public-sector opportunities, commercialization plans, addressable markets, and future business prospects. Words such as “intends,” “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “may,” “positioned,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, without limitation, risks related to patent prosecution outcomes, claim scope, the possibility that pending patent applications may not result in issued claims of any particular scope or any claims at all, technology development, market acceptance, competition, financing, and the company’s ability to execute its business plan. The filing of a patent application does not guarantee that any patent will issue, that any claims will be allowed, or that any issued patent will provide commercially valuable or enforceable protection. There is no assurance that any licensing arrangement, enterprise deployment, public-sector engagement, content partnership, platform initiative, or commercialization strategy described or implied herein will be entered into, completed, or generate revenue. Hop-on and Digitalage undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact

Hop-on, Inc.

Digitalage, Inc.

Website: www.digitalage.com

Email: contact@digitalage.com