The First National 100+ University Student Local Tour (Shenyang) & 2026 "PhDs in Shenyang" Event Kicks Off

SHENYANG, China, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 21, the opening ceremony for the first national 100+ University Student Local Tour (Shenyang) & 2026 "PhDs in Shenyang" event was held at the Global Industrial Internet Conference Center in Shenyang.

At the opening ceremony, organizers announced new job openings, heard remarks from doctoral representatives, and launched the 2026 Liaoning Academic Exchange Program for Overseas Scholars. The "Talent in Shenyang" Doctoral Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum was also held in parallel with the event. Centering on Shenyang's "3+4+3" key industrial cluster strategy, the event invited doctoral students and young innovation teams from institutions including Tsinghua University to partake in roadshows. Representatives from venture capital firms, investment and financing institutions, startup incubators, metropolitan-area cities, and regional science and technology authorities gathered to facilitate targeted matchmaking among doctoral talents, innovation projects, investment institutions, and incubators, enabling high-quality innovation projects to take root and flourish in Shenyang.

The three-day program features seven well-designed tour routes, along with two urban experience destinations. Participants visited landmarks such as the Shenyang Imperial Palace and the Former Residence of Zhang Xueliang to experience the city's rich historical and cultural heritage. They also toured key institutions, including Northeastern University, Hunnan Science and Technology City, and Shengu Group, to gain firsthand insight into Shenyang's innovation ecosystem and industrial development prospects.

The "PhDs in Shenyang" initiative is a flagship talent recruitment program jointly established by the Talent Work Leadership Group of the CPC Liaoning Provincial Committee and the Shenyang Municipal People's Government. Since its launch in 2023, the program has drawn over 16,000 doctoral graduates from China and abroad to visit Shenyang and other parts of Liaoning, with over 4,000 opting to establish their careers in the city. In 2025 alone, more than 1,600 doctoral graduates landed jobs or started businesses in Shenyang. Guided by the Ministry of Education, this year's event advances the nation's first "100+ University Student Local Tour" and "PhDs in Shenyang" in sync, seamlessly integrating a national talent recruitment platform with a distinctive local brand to pool talent. The program features a wide range of activities, such as dedicated recruitment fairs, overseas scholar exchanges, innovation project roadshows, industrial research tours, and urban experiences. Additionally, it has expanded from doctoral positions to also include opportunities for master's and undergraduate degree holders. A total of 16,000 premium positions have been made available, including 7,356 for PhD graduates. Corporate positions account for 53.2% of all openings, up 16.7% year on year. Positions in emerging industries were offered in large numbers, attracting more than 11,000 applicants.

Source: Organizing Committee of the 2026 "PhDs in Shenyang" Event