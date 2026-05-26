Alex Armen Introduces “Of One,” A Series Shaped by the Individual, Not the Algorithm

TORONTO, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alex Armen of Solitaire x Alex Armen announces the release of “Of One,” a new series that reframes fine jewellery not as an object of attention, but as a reflection of the individual who wears it.





Rather than presenting jewellery as something to be observed, Of One considers how it is lived with — how it settles into the gestures, environments, and rhythms that define a person’s daily life. Each piece becomes less about itself, and more about the presence and character it quietly reflects.

The series is introduced through a series of unguarded, intimate moments — a hand resting on a bar, preparing a meal, turning a page. The jewellery is not isolated or emphasized; it exists as it does in reality: worn, personal, and integrated into the life of its owner.

This approach reflects Armen’s continued focus on restraint, proportion, and longevity — creating pieces that adapt to the individual, rather than asking the individual to adapt to them.

“The intention was never to create something that stands apart,” said Alex Armen. “It was to create something that becomes indistinguishable from the person wearing it.”

A Subtle Counterpoint to Algorithm-Driven Discovery

The release of Of One arrives at a time when discovery is increasingly shaped by algorithmic systems — environments where visibility is often influenced by paid positioning, aggregated rankings, and commercial signals.

Within that context, jewellery can become something selected for prominence rather than connection.

Of One offers a quieter alternative.

Rather than designing for recognition, the series is grounded in what cannot be surfaced or ranked: how a piece aligns with the individual — how it feels, how it wears, and how it reflects the person over time.

“There is a difference between what is shown to you and what is right for you,” Armen added. “This work was about returning that decision to the individual.”

Jewellery as Reflection, Not Presentation

Across the series, form remains precise and controlled — sculptural rings, refined settings, and balanced compositions that resist ornamentation for its own sake. Each piece is intentionally resolved, allowing it to take on the character of the person wearing it rather than imposing its own.

The campaign imagery reinforces this philosophy. Shot in natural environments, the jewellery is seen in motion — interacting with light, material, and gesture. It does not compete for attention. It settles into it.

There is no attempt to define how the jewellery should be seen.

Instead, it reflects who it belongs to.

The series can be viewed at:

https://solitairejewellery.com/custom-jewelry-designs-toronto/

About Alex Armen

Alex Armen is a Toronto-based designer and artist of Solitaire x Alex Armen, a private jewellery studio specializing in bespoke engagement rings and custom fine jewellery. Known for a restrained and highly personal approach, Armen works primarily through commission, creating one-of-a-kind pieces that reflect the individuals who wear them.

Press Details:

Company: Solitaire x Alex Armen

Website: https://solitairejewellery.com/

Email info@solitairejewellery.com

Contact: 416-867-1540

Address: 210 Victoria Street, Toronto, ON

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e28af0c-ef43-4983-8327-2af372156eb5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0482e4d5-784b-4562-84cc-9ff4ddd402bf