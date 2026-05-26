Eight Cities Join Forces as the Inaugural "Northeast China Football League" Kicks Off

SHENYANG, China, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Northeast China Football League officially kicked off on May 23, with simultaneous opening matches held in Shenyang (Liaoning), Changchun (Jilin), Harbin (Heilongjiang), and Hohhot (Inner Mongolia).

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

In the opening fixture, the Shenyang team defeated the Jixi team 3-0, drawing a crowd of nearly 40,000 spectators. Other opening-round matchups featured Changchun versus Tongliao, Harbin versus Dalian, and Hohhot versus Yanbian.

The regular season follows a single round-robin home-and-away format, with each team playing seven matches, resulting in a total of 28 games. The top four teams in the standings will advance to the knockout stage. The semifinals will be contested over two legs, home and away, while both the final and third-place playoff will be decided in a single match. The tournament is scheduled to conclude on October 5.

Riding on the buzz that surrounds the Northeast China Football League, the Shenyang Municipal Commerce Bureau has established 134 "second venues" for watching the game across the city. Working in concert with districts, counties, and cities within the Shenyang metropolitan area, the bureau aims to deepen intercity commercial exchange, cultural and tourism cooperation, and resource sharing, further integrating the cultural, tourism, sports, and commercial sectors while continuously sustaining the momentum of regional coordinated development.

The excitement extends well beyond the pitch. Across the "second venues" in Shenyang, interactive activities, food fairs, and consumer promotions, among others, are underway, blending the passion of football with the vibrant atmosphere of urban life to create immersive viewing experiences for residents and visitors alike - thereby making the event a football extravaganza for all.

Cao Yang, Director of the Liaoning Provincial Sports Bureau, stated that the tournament's signature IP will be leveraged to invigorate the regional football industry, solidify youth football training foundations, and explore a distinctive path for football revitalization in Northeast China.

To provide a better experience for fans, the four provinces involved have co-launched the "League Tour Northeast" cultural IP, rolling out seven curated travel routes and setting up multiple "second venues". Fans who present their ticket stubs from the league will be eligible for exclusive discounts and benefits at all participating establishments, including restaurants, hotels, shopping centers, and bathhouses.

To date, the Northeast China Football League has forged partnerships with more than 30 well-known enterprises, including KELME, CATL, and Geely Auto. The league has also sealed licensing agreements with numerous small and medium-sized enterprises, with sponsorship contracts totaling nearly RMB 100 million.

Source: Organizing Committee of the 2026 Northeast China Football League