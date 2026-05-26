Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Ashburn, Virginia

ASHBURN, Va., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its Toll Brothers at West Park community is coming soon to Ashburn, Virginia. Located in the highly sought-after Brambleton neighborhood in Loudoun County, this exceptional community will feature thoughtfully designed single-family homes with modern floor plans, access to world-class amenities, and proximity to top-rated schools. Homes are expected to be priced from the upper $700,000s.

Toll Brothers at West Park will offer two collections of single-family homes that exude charm and sophistication. These thoughtfully crafted homes will feature unique floor plans with 3 to 5 bedrooms and up to nearly 3,300 square feet of living space. Home designs will offer options for flex rooms, finished basements, and luxurious interior finishes. Residents will enjoy vibrant community parks, scenic trails, and outdoor gathering spaces, all within a short distance of shopping, dining, entertainment, and Dulles International Airport.





"We are thrilled to introduce Toll Brothers at West Park in the heart of Brambleton," said Nimita Shah, Division President of Toll Brothers in D.C. Metro. "This community offers the perfect combination of thoughtful home designs, vibrant amenities, and a prime location, providing home shoppers with an exceptional opportunity to enjoy modern living in Loudoun County."

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Residents of Toll Brothers at West Park will also benefit from access to Brambleton’s extensive amenities, including multiple pools, sports courts, clubhouses, and parks. Families with children will appreciate the assignment to highly rated Loudoun County Public Schools, including Sycolin Creek Elementary School, Brambleton Middle School, and Independence High School.





This new community will be located at Ryan Road and Hillside Farm Drive in Ashburn. For more information and to join the interest list for Toll Brothers at West Park, call (855) 298-0316 or visit TollBrothers.com/VA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)