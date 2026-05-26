Influence360 Launches as the First AI & Data-Driven Web3 KOL Platform with Global KOL Coverage and Real Attribution

AJMAN, UAE, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AJMAN, UAE - May 26, 2026 - -

Influence360 introduces a campaign engine that enables Web3 projects to discover KOLs globally, execute structured campaigns, and track real performance across regions, languages, and channels.

A benchmark study of 143 Web3 KOLs highlights major gaps in payments, access, and campaign infrastructure, providing context for the platform's launch.

Influence360 today announced the launch of its platform, introducing a new infrastructure layer for Web3 influencer marketing built around trust, data, and global execution.

Projects can discover web3 KOLs across 10+ languages and key platforms, including X, YouTube, TikTok, and Telegram; launch structured campaigns; and manage execution in one place with AI-powered optimization, smart contract escrow, and real-time performance tracking, enabling transparent payments and clear attribution at a global scale.

"Web3 influencer marketing already moves serious budgets, but the infrastructure around it still feels too basic for the level the market has reached," said Dejan Horvat, founder & CEO of Influence360. "The biggest issue in the industry is that campaigns don't compound, as teams aren't learning what actually drives performance. Influence360 turns every campaign into data, showing which creators deliver value, what content works, and how to optimize spend over time. That's how we bring trust, structure, and measurable performance to Web3 marketing."

Influence360 is built by a team with extensive experience in Web3 influencer marketing and campaign execution. Through their previous work at Innovion, the co-founders, Dejan Horvat and Laura Toma, have collaborated with leading blockchain projects and KOL networks across multiple regions over the last 9 years, managing campaigns and partnerships that directly informed the platform's design and its focus on real-world execution challenges.

Influence360 also extends this infrastructure to Web3 agencies and talent managers. Through a permission-based system, influencers can grant agencies custom access levels covering everything from campaign applications to payment handling, while agencies manage their full roster from a single account. Agencies can apply to campaigns on behalf of creators, set their own pricing on top of influencer rates, and earn a share of platform fees from influencers they bring on, for life. This structure is part of Influence360's broader referral program, which will expand to include a dedicated affiliate marketing feature focused on performance-based campaigns.

Influence360 is now open to Web3 projects looking to run structured campaigns, KOLs seeking reliable partnerships, agencies managing creator rosters, and affiliate marketing partners focused on performance-driven growth. Learn more and join at influence360.io.

For its launch, Influence360 is releasing The State of Web3 Influencer Marketing 2026, based on survey responses from 143 Web3 KOLs across seven global regions.

The research shows a financially active ecosystem, where more than half of KOLs earn between $1,000 and $5,000 per campaign, with experienced KOLs exceeding that range. The report highlights a persistent trust gap in the market, with only 35% of KOLs reporting that they have been paid by every project they have worked with.

The findings also confirm that Web3 influencer marketing is already a repeat-driven and increasingly professionalized channel. 97% of the KOLs surveyed have worked with the same projects multiple times, while most evaluate factors such as team transparency, investor backing, and project credibility before accepting collaborations. However, the lack of structured tooling, reliable payments, and performance attribution continues to limit efficiency and scale.

Influence360 is built to close this gap by combining campaign execution, real attribution, and a growing data layer that will power AI-driven campaign benchmarking and optimization. With a roadmap that expands into advanced analytics, UGC campaign infrastructure, and automation, the platform is positioning itself as a long-term growth engine for Web3 marketing, where campaigns are continuously measured and improved.

About Influence360

Influence360 is a Web3 creator marketing platform designed to make influencer campaigns transparent, fairly compensated, and measurable at scale. The platform enables global creator discovery across regions, languages, and niches; structured campaign execution; smart-contract escrow payments; performance tracking linked to real outcomes; and AI-powered campaign strategy and optimization. Visit influence360.io.

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For more information about Influence360 F.Z.C., contact the company here:



Influence360 F.Z.C.

Lazar Nikolic

lazar.nikolic@influence360.io

Ajman, United Arab Emirates