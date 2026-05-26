Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Babcock Ranch, Florida

PUNTA GORDA, Fla., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest luxury home community in Southwest Florida, Toll Brothers at Sawgrass Lakes, is coming soon to Babcock Ranch, Florida. Situated in the vibrant, master-planned community of Babcock Ranch, this gated neighborhood will feature a collection of elegant single-family homes with spacious home sites, lakefront views, and personalization options. Homes will be priced from the upper $600,000s, with sales expected to begin in late 2026.

Toll Brothers at Sawgrass Lakes will showcase an array of contemporary one- and two-story home designs, offering open-concept floor plans, expansive outdoor living spaces, and luxurious primary suites. Home shoppers will enjoy the opportunity to personalize their new homes with high-end finishes, ensuring a home that perfectly suits their lifestyle.





Residents of Toll Brothers at Sawgrass Lakes will have access to private community amenities and the extensive recreation, entertainment, and conveniences of Babcock Ranch. Master-planned amenities include scenic walking and biking trails, dog parks, resort-style pools, pickleball and tennis courts, fire pits, and playgrounds. The community is served by onsite Babcock Schools and is ideally located near major transportation routes, shopping, dining, and entertainment, offering both tranquility and convenience.

"Toll Brothers at Sawgrass Lakes in Babcock Ranch will offer an incredible opportunity to live in one of Florida’s most desirable master-planned communities," said Sean Walsh, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southwest Florida. "With spacious home sites, stunning lakefront views, and thoughtfully designed homes, this community will provide an exceptional lifestyle for our residents."

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Toll Brothers at Sawgrass Lakes, call (844) 551-2787 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc766677-d153-491a-912c-e9c9779a80f6

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)