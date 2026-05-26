CandyJar and The All-American Rejects Make History with the First-Ever Microdrama Series from a Musical Act





SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CandyJar , the leading US-based microdrama platform operated by Inkitt , is teaming up with The All-American Rejects, fresh off the release of Sandbox, their first album in over 14 years, to launch SuperFan, an original series that marks the first microdrama ever made by a band. All 31 bite-sized episodes are available exclusively on CandyJar at launch. Fans can watch in free batches or subscribe to binge the full series immediately.

The timing for this partnership couldn't be more electric. The CandyJar exclusive follows an obsessed fan who kidnaps the band and holds them hostage until they release new music, including singles from Sandbox. Equal parts unhinged comedy and genuine thriller, with a vampire subplot that needs to be seen to be believed, SuperFan is guaranteed to keep audiences hooked.

"SuperFan started as a crazy idea and somehow got crazier from there,” said Tyson Ritter of The All-American Rejects. “We are all about being disruptive and CandyJar understands exactly what we are trying to do. Being the first musicians in this space makes me feel like the monkey in orbit… next stop, the moon!”

Produced by Natalie Marciano and Poster Child Pictures, SuperFan brought together creatives from across film, television, music, fashion, unscripted entertainment, and the vertical space. Poster Child brought together veteran television producer Chris Collins, pioneering vertical director Michael Reich, unscripted producer John Salcido, actress Anna Lore, and a special cameo appearance by filmmaker Catherine Hardwicke, alongside creators and influencers from the digital space. Producer and actor Eric Guilmette also joined, both in front of and behind the camera, as the Rejects’ hilariously amoral manager Josh, bringing his extensive experience in the vertical series world to the project.

CandyJar is also excited to announce that they will be collaborating with the band to release a second, romance-forward original movie that directly speaks to the brand's core audience.

"SuperFan is a unique and unexpected addition to CandyJar's romance catalogue, but we're confident it will deeply resonate with our audience. While the content sits within the comedy and thriller genres, there is a strong overlap between our users and The All-American Rejects fanbase and frankly, women love Tyson Ritter,” said Ali Albazaz, CEO and founder of CandyJar’s parent company, Inkitt. “The All-American Rejects are iconic, and we’re excited to continue this partnership with a second, romance series that we know our users will absolutely devour.”

With over 10 million app downloads and more than 1 billion episodes streamed to date, CandyJar has built a massive microdrama audience in the U.S. and beyond, and SuperFan is its latest, most unexpected addition yet.

SuperFan is streaming exclusively on CandyJar starting Friday, May 22. Download the app on iOS , Android or visit candyjar.com .

Media Contacts:

CandyJar:

Alexandra Lowder

Alexandra@inkitt.com

The All-American Rejects:

Amal Mokhtar

amokhtar@2pmsharp.com

Anna Blatt

ablatt@2pmsharp.com

About CandyJar

CandyJar is the leading microdrama streaming platform originating from the United States, where users are devouring 80 million episodes per month. CandyJar is operated by Inkitt, the data-driven entertainment company founded in 2013 by Ali Albazaz that uses audience intelligence to identify breakout stories before they become hits. The Inkitt pipeline takes a manuscript uploaded by an emerging author, turns it into a bestselling novel on Galatea, and then adapts it into a show audiences can't stop watching on CandyJar. This approach produces bestsellers at 40x the success rate of traditional publishers. Under Albazaz's leadership, Inkitt has reached 1 million paid subscribers across Galatea and CandyJar, and has established CandyJar as the definitive home for bold, bingeable content in the U.S.

Learn more at Inkitt.com | Galatea.com | Candyjar.com

About The All-American Rejects

Beginning a renaissance in the 2020s, the band managed to quietly sell out venues across the country on their first proper headline tour in over a decade: 2023’s Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour. They magnetically attracted tens of thousands of fans to see them at free guerilla pop-up concerts at USC, in a cornfield, and outside of a house in Nashville during 2025’s wildly popular “House Party Tour”.

Surveying their influence, Variety put it best, “They won over young listeners with sticky songs about broken hearts and adolescent lust that have resonated across the decades.” For as much as their bulletproof back catalog is attractive to generations of fans, it’s the uncontainable energy of the collective that inspires all listeners to stick around.

Now and forever, The All-American Rejects are proudly “a band of the people,” cutting through the bull, silencing the noise, and meeting audiences exactly where they are with music that they need. This spirit surges through their fifth album, first INDEPENDENT release, and first full-length LP in 14 years, Sandbox. It's the sound of rock’s unsung antiheroes doing what they do best, pulling no punches, and delivering sticky, sharp, and sometimes sweet anthems.