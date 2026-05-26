Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about the attribution of shares within the scope of the variable remuneration policy for Persons with Managing Responsibilities
Attachment
| Source: Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A.
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about the attribution of shares within the scope of the variable remuneration policy for Persons with Managing Responsibilities
Attachment
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