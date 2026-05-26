Renk Group AG: Release according to Article 40 (1) of the WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
26. May 2026 / 20:42 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
|Name
|RENK Group AG
|Street address
|Gögginger Straße 73
|Postal code
|86159
|City
|Augsburg, Germany
|LEI
|894500H8CNSZ53EI6K63
2. Reason for notification
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity
|Name
|Location
|Country
|KNDS N.V.
|Amsterdam
|NL
4. Name(s) of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from details of person subject to the notification obligation
|Name
|N/A
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|19.05.2026
6. Total positions
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of details on total positions 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments (total of details on total positions 7.b.1. + 7.b.2.)
|Total of both in % (details on total positions 7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|10.03%
|0.00%
|10.03%
|100,000,000
|Previous notification
|15.83%
|0.00%
|15.83%
|-
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000RENK73
|10,033,333
|0
|10.03%
|0.00%
|Total
|10,033,333
|10.03%
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|0
|0.00%
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Total
|0
|0.00%
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|0
|0.00%
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Total
|0
|0.00%
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 (3) WpHG
Date of general meeting
Total positions (6.) after general meeting:
|% of voting rights attached to shares
|% of voting rights through instruments
|Total of both
10. Other useful information
Date
|26.05.2026
End of message
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|Language
|English
|Company
|Renk Group AG
|Gögginger Str. 73
|86159 Augsburg
|Germany
|Internet
|https://www.renk.com/