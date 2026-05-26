Gordon Brothers Acquires Radley Brand

London, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, has acquired the Radley brand and related intellectual property. As the new brand owner, the firm will drive a growth strategy that expands Radley’s global brand and operations through strategic investments in people, products and marketing.

Founded as a stall in London’s Camden Market in 1998, Radley established itself as a standout name in handbag design and accessories through its blend of iconic design, exquisite craftsmanship and exceptional value. The British heritage brand helped define accessible luxury, earning recognition for its quality and being celebrated by loyal customers and new audiences alike for nearly three decades.

“We are thrilled to add another British icon to our global portfolio of brands,” said Tobias Nanda, Head of Brands at Gordon Brothers. “Our goal is to invest in Radley and support the company’s next phase of development, expanding the brand’s footprint in the U.S., U.K., Australia and Asia so future generations can experience the best of British craftsmanship.”

Gordon Brothers will pursue an asset-light model to unlock the full potential of the brand, focusing on strengthening relationships with key retailers, expanding the brand’s international presence and extending Radley’s product categories beyond handbags, watches, jewelry, eyewear and beauty gifting.

Since 2003, Gordon Brothers has been actively investing in and partnering with the world’s most iconic fashion and lifestyle brands, including Nicole Miller, LK Bennett, Rachel Zoe, Chinese Laundry, Laura Ashley, Telefunken and Broyhill. As owners of several brands, the firm prioritizes expanding brands through licensing to bolster their brick-and-mortar and e-commerce presence and develop more strategic wholesale and retail relationships. Gordon Brothers also invests in product development and marketing for its portfolio of brands.

“We are honored to be the brand stewards for this modern British brand and look forward to bringing Radley to a wider consumer audience, with new territories, product categories and retail distribution channels,” said Carolyn D'Angelo, Senior Managing Director, Head of Brand Operations at Gordon Brothers.

Building on its growing presence in the region, Gordon Brothers continues to execute on its strategy to establish a platform of leading U.K. heritage brands, having completed multiple acquisitions and actively pursuing additional opportunities. The firm’s approach focuses on identifying iconic brands with strong consumer recognition and unlocking long-term value through strategic investment, global expansion and an asset-light operating model. This portfolio-driven strategy reflects Gordon Brothers’ commitment to preserving and growing distinctive British brands while leveraging its global capabilities to scale them across international markets.

“With our cross-border capabilities and deep experience in investing in and operating retail brands, we are well positioned to unlock value and expand these businesses into new markets while staying true to what makes each brand unique,” said Nimit Shah, Managing Director at Gordon Brothers.

About Gordon Brothers

Founded in 1903, Gordon Brothers delivers integrated solutions through our asset advisory services, lending and financing, and trading. With deep expertise in brands, industrial, retail and real estate, we are the original global asset expert, working across business growth stages to deliver liquidity, create security, enable growth and maximize asset value. We are headquartered in Boston with more than 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.