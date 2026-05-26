Veterans for America First Endorses Michael Carbonara for Congress in Florida's 22nd District

National grassroots veterans' coalition, founded as the original 2015 Trump campaign veterans' coalition, backs Carbonara in the crowded CD-22 Republican primary



This marks the third endorsement by veterans after Mayor Peggy Brown and Vice Mayor John Brodie

Carbonara's campaign has crossed $2.5 million in cycle receipts at the end of last quarter, and committed to a multi-million television advertising program through the August 18, 2026 primary

Weston, Florida, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veterans for America First (VFAF), the national grassroots veterans' organization founded as the original Trump campaign veterans' coalition in 2015, today endorsed Michael Carbonara in the Republican primary for Florida's 22nd Congressional District.

The endorsement was announced on the organization's official channels and adds VFAF's national veteran network to a coalition already including HUCKPAC for America, Moms for Liberty (Parent Pledge), the U.S. Term Limits Constitutional Amendment Pledge, Fort Lauderdale Commissioner John Herbst, Weston Mayor Margaret "Peggy" Brown, Coconut Creek Vice Mayor John Brodie, Pompano Beach City Commissioner Audrey Fesik, and the Fort Lauderdale Young Republicans.

VFAF describes its mission as promoting "a strong national defense, protecting the rights of veterans and first responders, securing our borders, and supporting candidates who share our values of putting America first." Its endorsements have been awarded to candidates aligned with the America First agenda across federal and state races nationwide.

“Michael understands that veterans and military families deserve more than political rhetoric. They deserve action. Across this nation, too many veterans continue to struggle with broken systems, delayed care, unemployment, homelessness, mental health challenges, and a lack of long term support after serving their country honorably. Michael recognizes these issues and understands the importance of restoring accountability and delivering real solutions for those who served.” Said the President of VFAF in a Tweet

"Veterans built this country and continue to defend it. To earn the trust of Veterans for America First is one of the most meaningful endorsements a candidate can carry," said Carbonara. "I'm running to restore the freedoms our veterans fought for: liberty, safety, and affordability for every family in Florida's 22nd District. This endorsement strengthens our coalition and signals that the America First movement is uniting behind our campaign. There are over 30,000 veterans in this district, and it is time for someone to represent their interests."

Carbonara's campaign has crossed $2.5 million in cycle receipts at the end of last quarter, and committed to a multi-million television advertising program through the August 18, 2026 primary, and now stacks a national veterans' coalition endorsement alongside HUCKPAC's national-PAC backing and the rapidly growing list of local elected and grassroots endorsements across the district.

About Michael Carbonara

Michael Carbonara is a South Florida entrepreneur, husband, and father running for Congress in South Florida. After building companies across payments, technology, genetics, and fertility care, he is focused on restoring affordability, defending constitutional freedoms, and making communities safer. A lifelong conservative and groundbreaking entrepreneur, Carbonara has built successful businesses in banking, cryptocurrency, and fertility care. He resides in South Florida with his wife, who escaped communist Cuba for freedom in America, and their children.

MichaelCarbonara.com

Paid for by Carbonara for Congress.

About Veterans for America First

Veterans for America First (VFAF) is a national grassroots organization founded in 2015 by Navy veteran Joshua Macias as the original veterans' coalition of the Trump campaign. VFAF promotes a strong national defense, protects the rights of veterans and first responders, advocates for secure borders, and supports candidates who share its America First values. More at vfaf.us .

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