Brunswick Corporation Establishes a New Company Record with 15 Boating Industry 2026 Top Product Awards

METTAWA, Ill., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) and its brands have earned 15 Boating Industry Magazine Top Product Awards for 2026, marking the most the Company has received in a single year and highlighting the breadth of Brunswick's innovation pipeline. Spanning 13 different Brunswick brands, the awards recognize "the marine industry's best new and innovative products" across boats, propulsion, vessel control, and marine electronics.

The 2026 Brunswick honorees include:

Brunswick Boat Group

Mercury Marine & Flite

Navico Group

"Winning 15 Top Product Awards across our Boat Group, Mercury Marine, Flite and Navico Group is a milestone for Brunswick. More meaningfully, it reflects what's possible when an enterprise of our scale prioritizes the consumer experience at every level," said Dave Foulkes, CEO of Brunswick Corporation. "From autonomous helm technology and keyless propulsion to category-defining boats and next-generation sonars, every product on this list was designed to enhance the boating experience. The credit goes to the engineers, designers, and product teams whose work continues to set the pace for our industry."

The 2026 Top Product Awards and feature can be seen in the May edition of Boating Industry Magazine.

Attachments