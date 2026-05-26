Edel Finance Announces Q3 Launch Plans for Edel Markets, a Canton-Based Perpetual Futures Exchange for Equities and Commodities

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edel Finance today announced plans for the Q3 launch of Edel Markets, a perpetual futures exchange being built on Canton for equities and commodities. The platform is being designed for markets where position confidentiality, compliance-aware infrastructure, and institutional risk management are central requirements rather than secondary features.

The announcement marks a significant expansion of the Edel ecosystem as the company moves beyond lending infrastructure and into derivatives market infrastructure for tokenized real-world assets. Edel Markets is expected to combine an on-chain orderbook with privacy-preserving execution and settlement logic designed for asset classes that require a different market structure than crypto-native perpetual futures venues.

On-chain derivatives have shown strong demand for fast execution, self-custody, leverage, short exposure, and transparent settlement. However, the same transparency that appeals to crypto-native traders can create structural limitations when applied to equity-linked and commodity-linked markets. Publicly visible positions may expose large traders to liquidation targeting, social speculation, and reputational risk around market-moving events.

Edel Markets is being developed around the view that real-world asset derivatives require purpose-built rails. Equities and commodities operate within more complex disclosure, compliance, and information-barrier environments than crypto-native assets. For these markets, privacy is not simply a preference; it is an operating requirement for many professional and institutional participants.

Canton was selected because of its focus on privacy-enabled blockchain infrastructure for regulated financial markets and institutional settlement workflows. Edel Markets aims to extend that foundation from settlement and tokenization into active trading infrastructure for perpetual futures tied to equities and commodities.

The planned launch also fits within Edel Finance's broader real-world asset infrastructure strategy. Edel Lending is already live on Ethereum, focused on tokenized equities. Edel Markets is intended to add a derivatives layer to that foundation, creating infrastructure for traders who need hedging tools, leverage, directional exposure, and liquidity around tokenized asset markets.

Edel is also building liquidity distribution through its integration with Merkl, an on-chain incentive and rewards infrastructure provider used across DeFi. Through Merkl, Edel is currently offering incentive opportunities for lenders supplying USDC on the Edel protocol on Ethereum. The program is designed to support liquidity formation through structured, transparent on-chain reward distribution.

Together, Edel Lending, Edel Markets, and the Merkl incentive integration are intended to support a broader infrastructure stack for tokenized equities and commodities. Edel Lending supports the lending and collateral layer. Edel Markets is expected to support the derivatives layer. Merkl supports liquidity discovery and incentive distribution across on-chain users.

The launch of Edel Markets is anticipated for Q3, with additional product and access details expected to be announced as the launch window approaches.

"Tokenized assets need more than issuance and settlement. They need the full market structure around them, including liquidity, hedging, leverage, and privacy-preserving execution. Edel Markets is being built for that next phase of real-world asset infrastructure."

About Edel Finance

Edel Finance is building on-chain infrastructure for tokenized real-world asset markets, including lending and planned derivatives infrastructure for equities and commodities. The Edel ecosystem is focused on privacy-aware market design, liquidity formation, and financial primitives built for tokenized asset markets.

Website: https://www.edel.finance/



