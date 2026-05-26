Nokia Corporation

Managers’ transactions

26 May 2026 at 22:00 EEST



Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Owczarek)

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Owczarek, Konstanty

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Nokia Corporation

LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 158317/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-05-26

Venue: XNYS

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: US6549022043

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 37405 Unit price: 15.9878 USD

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 37405 Volume weighted average price: 15.9878 USD

About Nokia

Nokia is a global leader in connectivity for the AI era. With expertise across fixed, mobile, and transport networks, we’re advancing connectivity to secure a brighter world.

Inquiries:

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com

Maria Vaismaa, Vice President, Corporate Communications

Nokia

Investor Relations

Phone: +358 931 580 507

Email: investor.relations@nokia.com