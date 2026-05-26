National Music Centre Names Steve Kane as Chair of NMC Board of Directors and Announces Board Updates

CALGARY, Alberta, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Music Centre (NMC) is pleased to announce the appointment of current board member Steve Kane as Chair of the Board, along with several updates to its Board of Directors.



Kane succeeds Rob Braide, who is retiring from the Board after 13 years of volunteer service and passionate dedication to opening and launching NMC. Steve Kane is a 35-year veteran of the Canadian music industry, serving as the longtime President of Warner Music Canada (2001-2021). He has also held roles as Senior Vice President of Universal/Island/Def Jam Canada (1998-2001), and Senior Vice President of Polygram Records in Canada in 1997. For his contributions, he was inducted into the Canadian Music and Broadcast Industry Hall of Fame in 2015. He has also served on numerous charitable and non-profit boards, including the Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA), Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and Unison.



NMC is also thrilled to welcome new board members Robert Frances, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer for the PEAK Financial Group of companies; Patti-Anne Tarlton, Vice Chair, Live Nation Concerts Canada at Live Nation Entertainment; and Ruth Spetz, former partner in BLG's law firm in the areas of tax, trusts, estates, charities, and not-for-profits.



“The experience and networks of our new chair and new board members make them exactly the kind of leaders we need for our next chapter,” said Andrew Mosker, President and CEO of NMC. “As NMC marks the 10-year anniversary of Studio Bell’s opening, we’re building on a strong foundation and looking ahead with real momentum. Their passion and commitment will help guide our work as we continue to grow our impact and share Canada’s music story with audiences at home and around the world.”



NMC’s Board of Directors and staff extend their sincere gratitude to Rob Braide for his passionate and inspired leadership. They also thank Karen Prentice, who is retiring from the board, for her dedicated service, and recognize current board member Jennifer Buchanan as she steps into the role of Vice-Chair.

Current NMC Board of Directors

Steve Kane, Chair, Board of Directors

Jennifer Buchanan, Vice-Chair

Freida Butcher, Director

Robert Frances, Director

Ryan Gill, Director

Bilal Hydrie, Director

Greg Kane, Director

Greg Kwong, Director

Ron Mannix, Director

Dave McLeod, Director

Diane Pinet, Director

Patti-Anne Tarlton, Director

Ruth Spetz, Director



About National Music Centre | Centre National de Musique

National Music Centre (NMC) is a registered charity dedicated to amplifying the love, sharing, and understanding of music in Canada. More than a museum, NMC focuses on five key areas: Exhibitions and Collections, Artist and Professional Development, Performance and Recording, Education and Learning, and Music and Wellness. From its headquarters at Studio Bell in the heart of Calgary’s East Village neighbourhood and satellite location in Montreal, NMC celebrates Canada’s rich musical legacy, honouring legendary artists, nurturing new voices, and bringing people together through music. NMC also houses a vast collection of rare instruments, artifacts and memorabilia, world-class recording studios, and four of Canada’s music halls of fame, including the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame, the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, and Quebec’s Adisq Hall of Fame. National Music Centre marks its 10th anniversary as Canada’s home for music in 2026, with a year-long lineup of exhibits, events, and programs planned. Visit studiobell.ca/10 to explore the full list of anniversary activities happening now through summer 2027. To check out the NMC experience online, visit amplify.nmc.ca.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d7c77309-d8c0-4bb9-8863-b5583932c77a

Media contact:

Julijana Capone, Senior Manager PR and Marketing

julijana.capone@nmc.ca | @nmc_canada