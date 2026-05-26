American Graphics & Signs Expands Nationwide Fleet Graphics Installation Network to All 50 States

Bensenville, ILLINOIS, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Graphics & Signs, Inc. (AGS), a leading nationwide fleet graphics and signage company based in Bensenville, Illinois, has announced a significant expansion of its certified installation network, now capable of supporting fleet branding projects in all 50 states. This strategic growth positions AGS to manage everything from single vehicle wraps to large-scale fleet deployments exceeding 500 units, reinforcing its standing as one of the most trusted fleet graphics partners for national brands and regional businesses alike.

Lowe's Pro Supply Box

The expansion comes at a time of accelerating demand for mobile advertising solutions. According to the Outdoor Advertising Association of America, vehicle graphics generate between 30,000 and 70,000 daily impressions, making branded fleets one of the most cost-effective forms of advertising available to businesses of any size. As more companies recognize the ROI of turning their vehicles into rolling billboards, AGS is positioned to meet that demand at scale.

With over 20 years of experience, AGS has built an industry-wide reputation for delivering high-impact vehicle wraps, truck graphics, trailer wraps, van wraps, and exterior building signage. The company is distinguished by its full-service approach, overseeing every phase of a project from initial concept and custom design through production and professional installation. This end-to-end model eliminates the coordination challenges that typically arise when businesses attempt to manage graphics vendors and installers separately.

"Our expanded network allows us to offer unparalleled service and flexibility to our clients," said Andrew Noteman, CEO of American Graphics & Signs, Inc. "We have been executing national fleet programs for years, and this expansion simply deepens our capacity to do it faster and at greater scale. From five vans to 500 trailers, our clients get the same precision and professionalism no matter where their fleet is located."

AGS's client roster reflects the breadth of industries it serves. Trusted by Lowe's Pro Supply, Dunkin', Boar's Head, New Balance, Enterprise, and the U.S. Army, the company has demonstrated its ability to manage complex, multi-vehicle branding projects for organizations with demanding timelines and strict brand standards. The U.S. Army engagement required AGS to produce custom vehicle graphics using ACU Pattern materials, a technically demanding project the team executed to military specifications.

The expanded certified installer network is built on a rigorous vetting and quality assurance process. Each installer in the AGS network meets the company's standards for material handling, application technique, and finish quality, ensuring that a fleet wrap completed in Miami meets the same standard as one completed in Seattle. Project managers at AGS headquarters in Bensenville coordinate nationwide installation logistics, providing clients with a single point of contact regardless of where their vehicles are located.

Beyond vehicle graphics, AGS also provides exterior building signage and event and trade show graphics, making it a comprehensive branding partner for businesses that need consistent visual identity across multiple touchpoints, from the road to the trade show floor to the storefront.

Standard fleet production is completed within two to four weeks, with rush options available for time-sensitive rebrands or new fleet launches. AGS's materials are engineered for durability, with most fleet wraps maintaining appearance and performance for five to seven years under normal conditions.

Businesses evaluating the ROI of fleet graphics can use AGS's free Fleet Graphics ROI Calculator, available at americangraph.com, to estimate cost-per-impression and compare fleet branding against other advertising channels.

For more information about American Graphics & Signs, Inc. and its nationwide fleet graphics and signage services, visit americangraph.com or call (630) 451-6080.

About American Graphics & Signs, Inc.



American Graphics & Signs, Inc. is a full-service fleet graphics and commercial signage company headquartered in Bensenville, Illinois. With over 20 years of experience and a certified national installer network, AGS delivers vehicle wraps, truck graphics, trailer wraps, van wraps, and exterior building signage for fleets of all sizes. Trusted by brands including Lowe's Pro Supply, Dunkin', Boar's Head, and the U.S. Army, AGS manages every project from design through nationwide installation. Learn more at americangraph.com or call (630) 451-6080.

Integrated Fleet Graphics

About American Graphics & Signs

American Graphics & Signs (AGS) is a nationwide fleet graphics and signage company headquartered in Bensenville, Illinois, with over 20 years of experience delivering high-impact vehicle wraps, truck graphics, trailer wraps, and exterior building signage. Trusted by brands including Lowe's Pro Supply, Dunkin', Boar's Head, and the U.S. Army, AGS manages every project from design through installation using a certified national installer network capable of handling fleets of any size. Learn more at americangraph.com or call (630) 451-6080.

Press Inquiries

Andrew Noteman

andrewn [at] americangraph.com

(630) 451-6080

https://www.americangraph.com/

365 Country Club Drive, Bensenville, Illinois 60106, United States

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=ZK1udWo9b_E