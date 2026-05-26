Thirteen remarkable individuals recognized with CPRS Awards; Six profiles added to Yocom Collection

ST. ANDREWS, New Brunswick, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thirteen remarkable individuals from across Canada have been recognized with the 2026 Major and Special Awards from the Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS). As well, six new profiles have been added to the CPRS Yocum Collection.

“Congratulations to all the award winners and the new members of the Yocom Collection for their service in advancing the field of communications and public relations in Canada,” said Jane Antoniak, MCM, APR, MCPRS, CPRS National President. “We are beyond proud to recognize these exceptional individuals.”

The awards and profiles were announced during the CPRS Elevate National Conference held in St. Andrews from May 24-26.

MAJOR AND SPECIAL AWARDS

These awards recognize CPRS members, as well as those who have advanced the field of communications and public relations through their leadership, service and professional contributions. Details about the award winners follow:

2026 CPRS Major and Special Award Recipients

CPRS President’s Award for Outstanding Public Relations and Communications Management

Louise Penny, CM, OQ was recognized for using her national profile and communications leadership to inspire, inform and support Canadians through her writing and philanthropic work. The award honours a Canadian whose communications have advanced and strengthened the communications profession.

Philip A. Novikoff Memorial Award

Vincent Power, APR, FCPRS, MCPRS, was honoured for his longstanding service to CPRS, commitment to professional excellence and dedication to advancing the profession in Canada. The award recognizes sustained service and leadership within CPRS and public relations.

CPRS Mentor of the Year

Josie Cassano Rizzuti, B.Comm, MCM, APR, CMP, MCPRS, was recognized for her exceptional commitment to mentoring students, newcomers and emerging professionals. The award celebrates accredited practitioners who demonstrate sustained mentorship of post-secondary students.

CPRS Lamp of Service

Silvie Letendre, PRP, APR, FCPRS, MCPRS, was honoured for her leadership in accreditation, mentorship and advancing the profession nationally and in Quebec. The award recognizes members whose dedication has significantly advanced CPRS and public relations.

Joan Hollobon Award

Heather Hiscox was recognized for her distinguished journalism career and trusted role in helping Canadians better understand important issues and events. The award honours journalists whose work has significantly advanced public understanding.

CPRS Award of Attainment

Victor Vrsnik, APR, FCPRS, MCPRS, was recognized for his outstanding leadership, volunteerism and longstanding contributions to CPRS and the communications profession. The award honours exceptional achievement and service to public relations.

CPRS Shield of Public Service

Robert W. Ellis, APR, FCPRS, LM, MCPRS, was honoured for decades of volunteer service supporting CPRS, community organizations and emerging practitioners. The award recognizes outstanding voluntary public service.

CPRS Outstanding Achievement Award

Claire Ryan, MCM, APR, MCPRS, was recognized for her leadership during a transformative period for CPRS and for strengthening the Society nationally and internationally. The award honours a major contribution that enhances CPRS and its reputation.

CPRS Entrepreneurial Leadership Award

Alyson Gourley-Cramer, MA, APR, MCPRS, was recognized for building a successful communications agency while advancing the profession through leadership, mentorship and community impact. The award honours entrepreneurial leadership that contributes to both the profession and the economy. This award was created and endowed by Bruce MacLellan, APR, FCPRS with Proof Strategies Inc.

CPRS Thought Leadership Award

Kim Blanchette, MCPRS, APR, Chart.PR, FCPRS, and Lisa Covens, MA, CAIP, MCPRS, were recognized for their research and thought leadership contributions that continue to shape communications management in Canada. The award honours sustained leadership in advancing the profession through ideas, research and practice. This award was originally created and endowed by Daniel Tisch, APR, FCPRS, former CEO of Argyle PR. Today, it is proudly sponsored by ChangeMakers.

CPRS & Notified Student Award of Excellence

Jacob Pozzobon was recognized for his academic achievement, leadership and strong commitment to the communications profession. Presented with support from Notified, the national award celebrates outstanding student achievement in public relations and communications and comes with a cash prize.

Don Rennie Memorial Award

The Hon. Frank McKenna, PC, OC, ONB, KC, was honoured for his distinguished leadership in public service, diplomacy, business and strategic communications on issues of national significance. The award recognizes excellence in government relations and communications leadership.

YOCOM COLLECTION

The Yocom Collection tells the history of visionary thought leaders in the field of communications and public relations in Canada. The individuals profiled this year include:

Bruce MacLellan, APR, FCPRS, LM, MCPRS, Toronto, ON

Danielle Maisonneuve, Montréal, QC

David Eisenstadt, APR, FCPRS, FPRSA, LM, MCPRS, Toronto, ON

The Late James A. Cowan Toronto, ON

Josette Massy, B.A., M.Sc., APR, MCPRS, Montréal, QC

Thérèse Paquet-Sévigny, Montréal, QC





All the profiles can be found at https://www.cprs.ca/About/Yocom-Public-Relations-Profiles.

Media Contact:

For further information:

Kristin Grimshaw, communications@cprs.ca | (416) 239-7034 ext. 4

About CPRS

Founded in 1948, the Canadian Public Relations Society is a not-for-profit association of professionals dedicated to the practice, management, and teaching of public relations and communications. Comprising 13 local societies, CPRS' mission is to build a national public relations and communications management community through professional development, accreditation, collaboration with thought leaders, a commitment to ethics and a code of professional standards, advocacy for the profession, and support to members at every stage of their careers.