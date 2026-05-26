Yanik Guillemette — "Bill C-22 is a First Step Toward Authoritarian Surveillance That Will Trigger a Mass Exodus of Tech Headquarters"

MONTREAL, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As international scrutiny intensifies around Canada’s proposed Bill C-22, a growing coalition of global technology leaders, cybersecurity companies, and international lawmakers are warning that the legislation could severely damage Canada’s digital economy.

Canadian technology entrepreneur and strategic investor Yanik Guillemette warns that the proposed legislation paints Canada in the same light as countries like China and Vietnam, notorious for their invasive state surveillance. He states that the debate surrounding Bill C-22 has evolved far beyond privacy concerns, rapidly becoming a defining economic issue for Canada’s future competitiveness in artificial intelligence (AI), cloud infrastructure, and cybersecurity.

Yanik Guillemette on the Economic Reality of Bill C-22

"We are witnessing one of the largest collisions between government surveillance ambitions and digital economic reality in modern Canadian history," said Yanik Guillemette. "In the real world, this type of bill is always a first step toward systemic abuse. By pushing legislation that echoes authoritarian surveillance states, the government is initiating a mass exodus of corporate headquarters and market presence. The message from the global tech sector is becoming impossible to ignore: countries perceived as hostile to encryption and digital privacy will lose infrastructure, capital, talent, and strategic relevance".

Several major technology companies and digital privacy organizations have now publicly opposed portions of Bill C-22, citing severe risks to data sovereignty and encryption standards.

Google & Shopify : Tech giants are sounding the alarm. Shopify CEO Tobi Lütke delivered a blunt assessment on X, stating: "C-22 is looking like a huge mistake. It worries me a great deal. There is so much nonsense in there that it may well end up dealing a death blow to Canadian tech viability". Google and dozens of others have similarly opposed the bill's overreach.

: Tech giants are sounding the alarm. Shopify CEO Tobi Lütke delivered a blunt assessment on X, stating: "C-22 is looking like a huge mistake. It worries me a great deal. There is so much nonsense in there that it may well end up dealing a death blow to Canadian tech viability". Google and dozens of others have similarly opposed the bill's overreach. Meta : The parent company of Facebook and WhatsApp warned Parliament that the legislation could force companies to introduce spyware-like mechanisms, effectively "conscripting private companies into service as an arm of the government surveillance apparatus".

: The parent company of Facebook and WhatsApp warned Parliament that the legislation could force companies to introduce spyware-like mechanisms, effectively "conscripting private companies into service as an arm of the government surveillance apparatus". Apple : Issued a rare and direct warning, stating: "This legislation could allow the Canadian government to force companies to break encryption by inserting backdoors into their products, something Apple will never do".

: Issued a rare and direct warning, stating: "This legislation could allow the Canadian government to force companies to break encryption by inserting backdoors into their products, something Apple will never do". Signal: Executive Udbhav Tiwari warned that the platform would rather leave Canada entirely than compromise its end-to-end encryption architecture.

Global Tech Leaders and VPN Providers React to Bill C-22

Concurrently, major Virtual Private Network (VPN) providers are signaling an exodus:

Windscribe publicly suggested it could relocate its headquarters outside of Canadian jurisdiction to avoid being forced to log identifying user data.

publicly suggested it could relocate its headquarters outside of Canadian jurisdiction to avoid being forced to log identifying user data. NordVPN similarly warned it would remove its operational presence from Canada before compromising its strict no-logs privacy commitments.

The controversy surrounding Bill C-22 is now extending well beyond Canada’s borders. Reports indicate that the Chair of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee and the Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee have begun examining the legislation and its potential implications for cross-border digital security, data governance, and international business operations.

"Modern economies run on trust," Yanik Guillemette emphasized. "If Canada becomes associated with mandatory access regimes or systemic surveillance vulnerabilities, companies will simply deploy elsewhere. The infrastructure of the future is mobile".

"There is no such thing as a secure backdoor," Yanik Guillemette added. "Every exceptional access mechanism eventually becomes an attack surface. That is not ideology, it is basic security architecture".

About Yanik Guillemette

Yanik Guillemette is a Montreal-based tech entrepreneur and strategic investor who contributes to the strategic development of various companies. Specializing in AI adoption for SMEs, digital infrastructure, and North American Trade & Economy, he is widely recognized for his advocacy surrounding long-term technological tools, digital sovereignty, and the economic implications of public policy.

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