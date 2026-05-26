NMI Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Moody’s US Housing Executive Series on May 28th, 2026

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:NMIH) announced today that Adam Pollitzer, the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer will be participating in Moody’s US Housing Executive Series to be broadcast on May 28th at 1pm ET. A copy of the broadcast will be available on Moody’s website at https://events.moodys.com/2026-miu26527-us-housing-series-iii.

About NMI Holdings, Inc.

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH) is the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low-down-payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

Investor Contact

Seth Vittori

Senior Manager, Investor Relations & Treasury

investor.relations@nationalmi.com