Moneco Advisors Welcomes Three Advisory Teams, Deepening its Partnership Model Across the Northeast

FAIRFIELD, Conn., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moneco Advisors, an independent registered investment advisory firm founded in 1980, today announced the integration of three advisory teams: Keith Kolinsky, CFP®, of Complete Financial Planning, Inc.; David J. Karachuk, CFA® & CFP®; and Tim Tymniak and Joe Tatusko of CFO Capital Management. The additions bring the firm’s total to four completed integrations since December 2025, each selected for alignment with Moneco’s culture of partnership, collective intelligence, and a genuine commitment to clients.

The three teams joining in 2026 represent approximately $250 million in collective assets with 4 advisors joining the Moneco platform. Firm-wide, Moneco Advisors now oversees more than $3 billion in total assets and operates across seven offices throughout New England and the New York City metropolitan area. The firm’s 24-partner ownership model continues to serve as both a competitive differentiator and a statement of values – one built around shared accountability, a unified client-first mission, and a culture where advisors are genuinely invested in one another’s success.

“What we’re building at Moneco Advisors starts with the right people,” said Charlie Rocco, CEO of Moneco Advisors. “Every team we’ve welcomed shares our belief that great advice is rooted in relationships – in listening, in collaboration across disciplines, and in putting clients before everything else. That’s not a strategy. It’s who we are.”

Each of the newly integrated advisors brings deep experience in financial planning and investment management and will join a firm deliberately designed for collaboration — one where specialists in tax, estate, pension, and investment work together on behalf of shared clients. The teams will operate from Moneco Advisors’ offices in Fairfield, Connecticut, and Harrison, New York, and will have access to the firm’s full range of custodial relationships, including LPL Financial, Fidelity, Schwab, and Pershing.

The integrations build on a year of deliberate, values-aligned growth. In December 2025, Moneco Advisors launched Moneco Tax following the acquisition of Lichtenstein Financial, creating an in-house offering that pairs comprehensive wealth management with full-service tax planning. The firm continues to invest in the infrastructure, technology, and talent required to serve clients navigating increasing financial complexity — and expects to announce additional integrations throughout 2026.

About Moneco Advisors

Founded in 1980, Moneco Advisors is an independent registered investment advisory firm providing integrated financial planning, investment management, tax, and business advisory services to individuals, families, and business owners. The firm oversees more than $3 billion in total client assets and operates across seven offices throughout New England and the New York City metropolitan area. Moneco is built on a partnership model that aligns its 24 partners around a shared mission: to place clients first, always. The firm employs more than 75 professionals, including over 40 advisors, and continues to grow across the Northeast by welcoming teams that share its commitment to planning excellence, collaborative service delivery, and enduring client relationships.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lillian Klouman, lillian.klouman@monecoadvisors.com, 203.319.3554