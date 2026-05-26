Dianthus Therapeutics to Participate in Two Investor Conferences

NEW YORK and WALTHAM, Mass., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNTH), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation therapies to transform the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases, today announced the Company’s participation in two investor conferences in June 2026.

Ryan Savitz, EVP, CFO and CBO of Dianthus Therapeutics, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at 12:45 p.m. ET and will host one-on-one investor meetings at the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference.

Marino Garcia, CEO of Dianthus Therapeutics, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at 2:40 p.m. ET and will host one-on-one investor meetings at the Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

Webcasts of these presentations may be accessed under “News and Events” in the Investors section of the Dianthus Therapeutics website.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation therapies to transform the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases. Based in New York City and Waltham, Mass., Dianthus is comprised of an experienced team of biotech and pharma executives who aim to deliver transformative medicines for people living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

To learn more, please visit www.dianthustx.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Contact

Jennifer Davis Ruff

Dianthus Therapeutics

jdavisruff@dianthustx.com