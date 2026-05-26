One More Child and the Southern Baptist Convention Executive Committee to Host “Bearing His Image” Event at SBC Annual Meeting in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One More Child, in partnership with the Southern Baptist Convention Executive Committee, will host a special event titled “Bearing His Image” during the 2026 SBC Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida.

Centered on the core belief that every person is created in the image of God, “Bearing His Image” will address the urgent need to protect vulnerable children and adults from abuse, exploitation, trafficking and other forms of harm.

Topics will include online exploitation, sexual abuse prevention, survivor care, human trafficking, ministry safeguarding and how churches can actively protect the next generation while ministering with compassion and integrity.

“Every life is sacred because every person bears the image of God,” said Jodi Domangue, chief operating officer at One More Child. “As followers of Christ, we are called to protect the vulnerable, defend dignity and bring hope and healing to those who have experienced exploitation and abuse.”

“Abuse and exploitation leave devastating and lasting scars, particularly when harm occurs within trusted environments,” said Jeff Darlymple, director of abuse prevention & response at the SBC Executive Committee. "This event is intended to equip churches and ministry leaders to respond faithfully, wisely and proactively.”

The event will take place:

Monday, June 8, 2026

2–3:30 p.m. ET

Rosen Centre Hotel – Grand Ballroom C/D/E (Level 1)



The current panel of ministry leaders, counselors, government officials and anti-trafficking advocates includes:

Jodi Domangue - Chief Operating Officer, One More Child

Brad Eubank – Pastor, Petal First Baptist Church in Mississippi

Taylor Hatch - Florida Department of Children and Families Secretary

Olivia Littleton - Senior Director of Survivor Services, One More Child

Julie Lowe - Author and Counselor, SEBTS Counseling Professor

Ashlee Lucas - Anti-Trafficking Specialist, The Tebow Group

Kevin Malone – Senior Advisor on Human Trafficking, Health and Human Services

Rachelle Starr - Founder & President, Scarlet Hope

To register or become a sponsor of the event, visit www.onemorechild.org/events/bearing-his-image.

About One More Child:

One More Child operates in 29 states and 19 countries around the world, meeting the needs of foster children, hungry children, single moms, struggling families, sex-trafficked children and vulnerable adults. In 2025, One More Child provided direct services to 271,193 children and individuals while impacting an additional 100,692 individuals through advocacy, trainings, awareness and volunteering. One More Child provided more than 18.7 million meals nationally and globally. For more information, visit www.onemorechild.org.

About the SBC:

Founded in 1845, the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) is the largest convention of U.S. Protestants, comprised of 46,000 churches, with member congregations voluntarily funding global missions, domestic churches, seminaries and disaster relief through the Cooperative Program.

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