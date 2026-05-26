Leading Philippine Telecom Provider Selects Synchronoss to Deliver Personal Cloud Solutions to 54 Million Customers

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (“Synchronoss”) today announced that Globe Telecom, Inc. is set to offer Synchronoss Personal Cloud™ to its more than 54 million customers. Globe operates one of the largest mobile, fixed-line, and broadband networks in the Philippines.

Using Synchronoss’ white-label cloud technology, Globe will offer its customers a secure, easy-to-use personal cloud service to back up, synchronize, and manage their photos, videos, files, and other digital content. The service will also include Synchronoss Genius, a suite of AI-powered tools that enhance and optimize photos with filters, upscaling, and effects.

As part of the launch, Globe will deliver an entry-tier 50GB cloud offer at an accessible price point for a 90-day introductory trial, followed by premium plans ranging from 50GB to 2TB. These paid tiers will be available both as standalone add-ons and bundled offers for select customer segments.

“This partnership with Globe strengthens our growing presence in Asia and underscores the increasing global demand for operator-led personal cloud solutions,” said Pat Doran, CEO of Synchronoss. “The addition of Genius AI gives Globe customers a robust way to secure their digital lives while also creating and enhancing their memories.”

In addition to Genius AI, Synchronoss Personal Cloud also includes Space Saver, enabling Globe customers to free up space on their devices, without losing content. This helps users access more digital services without storage constraints, especially as mobile devices are instrumental in capturing and managing all types of content.

“Our customers rely on their mobile devices to manage every part of their daily lives,” said Roche Vandenberghe, Chief Marketing Officer at Globe. “By partnering with Synchronoss, we are giving them a secure, seamless way to store, manage, and elevate their personal content.”

For more information on Synchronoss Personal Cloud, visit: https://www.synchronoss.com/cloud .

About Globe Telecom, Inc.

Globe Telecom, Inc. is a leading digital platform in the Philippines with interests in telecommunications, fintech, venture building, shared services, and digital marketing. It is listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange under the symbol GLO. The company delivers a full suite of mobile, broadband, data, and managed services to meet the needs of consumers and businesses. A UN Global Compact Participant, Globe is the first publicly listed Philippine firm with approved near- and long-term science-based targets under the SBTi. It was named one of TIME and Statista's Most Sustainable Companies in 2025. Its back-to-back inclusion in the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 in 2024 and 2025 affirms its growth and leadership. Its principals are Ayala Corporation and Singtel, prominent industry leaders in the region.

About Synchronoss

Synchronoss Technologies , a global leader in personal Cloud solutions, empowers service providers to establish secure and meaningful connections with their subscribers. Our SaaS Cloud platform simplifies onboarding processes and fosters subscriber engagement using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and other advanced features, resulting in enhanced revenue streams, reduced expenses, and faster time-to-market. Millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss to safeguard their most cherished memories and important digital content. Explore how our Cloud-focused solutions redefine the way you connect with your digital world at www.synchronoss.com .