Pool Corporation Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

COVINGTON, La., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (Nasdaq: POOL) announced today that it will participate in the following investor events in June 2026:

June 2, 2026 – Stifel 2026 Boston Cross Sector 1x1 Conference

June 3, 2026 – Baird 2026 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

June 4, 2026 – William Blair 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference

June 9, 2026 – Oppenheimer 26th Annual Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference

June 10, 2026 – 2026 Wells Fargo Industrials and Materials Conference





Investor-related materials and company information are available on the Investor Relations section of POOLCORP’s website.

Pool Corporation is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 455 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 products to roughly 125,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

CONTACT:

Kristin S. Byars

Director, Investor Relations and Finance

985.801.5153

kristin.byars@poolcorp.com