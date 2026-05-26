SPS Commerce to Present at the William Blair 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC), the leading intelligent supply chain network, today announced that management will present at the William Blair 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at 8:40 AM C.T.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the company’s investor relations website at http://investors.spscommerce.com/events.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce is the leading intelligent supply chain network, connecting trading partners around the globe to optimize supply chain operations for all retail partners. We support data-driven partnerships with innovative cloud technology, customer-obsessed service, and accessible experts so our customers can focus on what they do best. Over 50,000 recurring revenue customers in retail, grocery, distribution, supply, manufacturing, and logistics are using SPS as their retail network. SPS is headquartered in Minneapolis. For additional information, contact SPS at 866-245-8100 or visit www.spscommerce.com.

SPS COMMERCE, SPS, SPS logo and INFINITE RETAIL POWER are marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. and registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, along with other SPS marks. Such marks may also be registered or otherwise protected in other countries.

Contact:

Investor Relations

The Blueshirt Group

Irmina Blaszczyk

SPSC@blueshirtgroup.com

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