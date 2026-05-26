Spyre Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming June Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering long-acting antibodies and antibody combinations to redefine the standard of care for inflammatory bowel disease (“IBD”) and rheumatic diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Event : Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference – New York

Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Fireside Time: 12:15 pm ET

Event: Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference – Miami

Date: Monday, June 8, 2026

Fireside Time: 10:00 am ET

Members of the Spyre management team will also host one-on-one investor meetings during the conferences.

Live audio webcasts and replays of these events will be available on the Spyre investor events website at https://ir.spyre.com/events-and-presentations.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering long-acting antibodies and antibody combinations to redefine the standard of care for inflammatory bowel disease (“IBD”) and rheumatic diseases. Spyre's pipeline includes investigational extended half-life antibodies targeting α4β7, TL1A, and IL-23.

For more information, visit Spyre's website at www.spyre.com.

For Investors:

Eric McIntyre, Spyre Therapeutics

SVP of Finance and Investor Relations

Eric.mcintyre@spyre.com